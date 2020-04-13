by Ramya Rachamanti on  April 13, 2020 at 7:51 PM Indian Health News
Number of Coronavirus Cases Touched 432 in Andhra
COVID-19 cases continued to increase in Andhra Pradesh, with 12 new persons testing positive on Monday morning. As per the state nodal officer, the latest findings relate to tests that were conducted between 9 p.m. on Sunday, and 9 a.m. on Monday. With the latest update, Andhra Pradesh's tally stands at 432.

The lion's share of 8 cases were reported from Guntur district, while Chittoor district reported 2 cases. Krishna and West Godavari districts reported one case each.

Following the latest update, Guntur district tally has touched 90 cases. With this, the district has surpassed Kurnool district which was leading the district-wise tallies till Sunday evening. For the past few days, more number of COVID-19 cases have been reported from Guntur district. The state government has put both the districts on top alert mode.


With the latest update, Guntur district leads with 90 cases, while Kurnool district has been pushed to the second spot with 84 cases. Nellore has 52 cases. Srikakulam and Vizianagaram remain the only districts untouched by the COVID-19 pandemic in Andhra Pradesh.

So far 12 persons have been reported cured and discharged from hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, and 7 persons have died of coronavirus. Currently, 413 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.



Source: IANS

