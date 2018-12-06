medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Pediatric Neuroblastoma Patients Face Higher Risk of Psychological Impairment

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 12, 2018 at 1:40 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New research conducted by researchers shows how neuroblastoma patients are doing in terms of psychological and educational outcomes. The study found that children with neuroblastoma have an elevated risk of long-term psychological difficulties.
Pediatric Neuroblastoma Patients Face Higher Risk of Psychological Impairment
Pediatric Neuroblastoma Patients Face Higher Risk of Psychological Impairment

In addition, those who experience such impairment as they get older tend to require special education services and to not go on to college. The findings are published early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

In the United States, neuroblastoma--a childhood cancer of nerve cells--is diagnosed at a median age of 17.3 months. Treatment advances in recent years have prolonged survival for many affected children, but their young age at diagnosis and the specific therapies they receive can make them vulnerable to health problems as their central nervous system develops.

To assess the long-term psychological effects of neuroblastoma and its treatment, Nina Kadan-Lottick, MD, MSPH, of Yale University School of Medicine and her colleagues studied 859 children who had been diagnosed with neuroblastoma at least five years earlier and were under 18 years old. Their median age at diagnosis was 0.8 years, and they were followed for a median of 13.3 years. These 859 neuroblastoma survivors were compared with 872 siblings of childhood cancer survivors.

Compared with siblings, neuroblastoma survivors had an increased prevalence of impairment in the domains of anxiety/depression (19 percent versus 14 percent), headstrong behavior (19 percent versus 13 percent), attention deficits (21 percent versus 13 percent), peer conflict/social withdrawal (26 percent versus 17 percent), and antisocial behavior (16 percent versus 12 percent).

Common treatments--vincristine, cisplatin, and retinoic acid--were not associated with impairment, but survivors who developed chronic health conditions as a result of their cancer treatment were at higher risk for developing worse outcomes. Specifically, developing pulmonary disease was linked with an increased risk of impairment in all five domains, and developing endocrine disease and peripheral neuropathy were each linked with impairment in three domains. In addition, survivors who experienced psychological impairment tended to require special education services and to not go on to college.

"Before recent advances in treatment, this survivor population was much smaller and we were not able to analyze these sorts of long-term outcomes," said Dr. Kadan-Lottick. "The goal is not simply to get our patients to be cancer-free but also to optimize their mental, emotional, and social functioning as they move into adolescence and adulthood. Our hope is that these findings will help inform strategies for early screening and intervention to identify those survivors at highest risk for developing psychological and educational impairment later on in life."

June is National Cancer Survivors month.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Related Links

Neuroblastoma

Neuroblastoma

Neuroblastoma is a very rare type of childhood cancer that develops in immature nerve cells [neuroblasts] of the sympathetic nervous system outside the brain.

Quiz on Anxiety Disorder

Quiz on Anxiety Disorder

Intense fear, persistent worry, bad dreams, feelings that you may be going crazy ï¿½ sounds familiar? Take this quiz and find out more on symptoms and treatment of anxiety ...

Depression Calculator

Depression Calculator

A quick, simple and anonymous self-assessment health tool to assess the level of depression using the famous Zung Self-Rating Depression Scale.

Estrogen Plays a Key Role in Neuroblastoma

Estrogen Plays a Key Role in Neuroblastoma

Estrogen therapy and high levels of estrogen receptor can cause neuroblastoma cells mature into neuron-like cells that aids in developing new treatment methods.

Nervous Tic

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Pediatric Pyloric Stenosis

Pediatric Pyloric Stenosis

Pyloric stenosis in a child is narrowing of the pylorus due to which the milk cannot pass into the small intestine.

More News on:

Nervous Tic Pediatric Pyloric Stenosis Neuroblastoma 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Achalasia

Achalasia

In achalasia / esophageal achalasia / achalasia cardia / cardiospasm, food fails to pass into the ...

 Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Learn about 8 self-body checks that experts advise every woman should do to ensure her health is ...

 Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Interested in learning the health benefits of activated charcoal? Learn about how it helps from ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...