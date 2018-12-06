medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Mangoes: Heart-healthy Fruit

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 12, 2018 at 1:32 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

First human trial to demonstrate the favorable vascular effects of mango consumption was carried out.
Mangoes: Heart-healthy Fruit
Mangoes: Heart-healthy Fruit

A new study conducted at the University of California, Davis found that helped relax blood vessels in as little as two hours after intake. Additionally, some of the participants showed favorable changes in the production of breath methane, an indication of the potential influence on gut fermentation.

"This is the first study to demonstrate positive vascular effects of mango intake in humans," said lead researcher Robert Hackman, with the UC Davis Department of Nutrition. He presented the findings today at the American Society for Nutrition annual meeting, Nutrition 2018, in Boston. "Our results build on previous animal and cell studies that point to the potential benefits of mangos to promote health."

Mangos contain a mix of polyphenols, including mangiferin, quercetin, gallotannins, and gallic acid, that have been the focus of previous investigations exploring the potential health-protecting properties of mangos. Li and colleagues believe the concentration of these bioactive compounds in mangos may be responsible for the favorable response.

Methodology and Results

In the study, 24 healthy postmenopausal women consumed 330 grams (2 cups) of mango daily for 14 days. The honey mango (also referred to as Ataulfo) was chosen for the study due to the high concentration of polyphenols in this popular variety.

Following the 14 days of mango consumption, the study participants resumed their normal daily diet but eliminated mango intake for 13 days. Measurements were taken during each visit, including heart rate and blood pressure, blood samples and breath samples, which are increasingly used in nutrition studies to evaluate gut health status.

At the start of the study, blood pressure was not significantly different between the study visits. Yet once mango was consumed, systolic blood pressure was significantly lower two hours after mango intake compared to baseline values. Pulse pressure was also significantly reduced two hours after eating mango.

Systolic blood pressure (the upper number in blood pressure readings) indicates how much pressure your blood is exerting against your artery walls when the heart beats. Pulse pressure is the difference between systolic and diastolic (bottom number) in blood pressure readings. Pulse pressure can be used as an indicator of heart health.

Breath levels of hydrogen and methane were measured, which reflect the amount of these gases that were produced due to microbial fermentation in the intestinal tract. Some study participants produced hydrogen, some produced methane, and others produced both gases or neither of them. Six of the 24 participants produced methane, and of these six, three shown significant reduction after consuming mango, which is considered a favorable outcome for gut health.

The researchers conclude that mangos may be a heart-healthy fruit that may help play a role in reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease. Longer-term studies involving other population groups are warranted.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Related Links

Mango Health Benefits

Mango Health Benefits

Mango is a nutrient packed fruit, extremely rich in minerals, antioxidant vitamins, fiber and digestive enzymes.

Health Benefits of Mangosteen

Health Benefits of Mangosteen

Mangosteen is regarded as delicacy but is quite abundant in some parts of Asia. Mangosteen offers health benefits for cancer, weight loss and various other health conditions.

Foods that Can Save Your Heart

Foods that Can Save Your Heart

Do you enjoy a glass of wine with your meal? If so it's good news for your heart!

Foods to Lower Cholesterol and Heart Disease

Foods to Lower Cholesterol and Heart Disease

Heart diseases are the most common and threatening disease today. It has takes millions of lives all over the world each year and the death count is not going down. Here are tips to a healthy heart.

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.

Brand-Food Rules for the New Year

Brand-Food Rules for the New Year

With the increasing awareness and emphasis on diet and food, heres a new list of rules. Stick to these for a healthier, happier you.

Fruitarian Diet

Fruitarian Diet

A fruitarian diet is a diet composed of more than 50% fruit. The type of fruitarian diet varies among fruitarians.

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control.

Nails - Health and Disease

Nails - Health and Disease

Nail changes could indicate a health problem or a disease condition. Read more to know about what your nails say about your health.

Papaya

Papaya

Papaya, is not only nutritious, it has numerous medicinal benefits. The leaves, seeds and the milk of the papaya tree are used to cure intestinal problems.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease The Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and Health Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing Nails - Health and Disease Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure Health benefits of bananas Fruitarian Diet Papaya Brand-Food Rules for the New Year 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Achalasia

Achalasia

In achalasia / esophageal achalasia / achalasia cardia / cardiospasm, food fails to pass into the ...

 Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Learn about 8 self-body checks that experts advise every woman should do to ensure her health is ...

 Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Interested in learning the health benefits of activated charcoal? Learn about how it helps from ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...