medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Participating in Sports during Childhood Can Benefit Your Bone Health

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 17, 2018 at 2:37 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Engaging in an organized sport during childhood may offer long-term benefits for bone health, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.
Participating in Sports during Childhood Can Benefit Your Bone Health
Participating in Sports during Childhood Can Benefit Your Bone Health

Participation in an organized sport during childhood and adolescence is associated with bone mass at 20 years of age, according to a new study.

In the study that followed 984 children into young adulthood, males who were 'consistent sport participators' from ages 5-17 years had significantly greater whole body and leg bone mineral content at age 20 years than those who dropped out of sport, whereas males who 'joined sports' had significantly greater leg bone mineral content than those who dropped out of sport. Females who were 'consistent sport participators' had significantly greater leg bone mineral content at 20 years of age than those who dropped out.

Because attainment of optimal peak bone mass in young adulthood is protective against osteoporosis later in life, participation in organized sport may have long-term skeletal benefits.

"Targeted messages to young males and females that discourage dropping out of sport and encourage joining sport--even in adolescence--are important for the benefits of skeletal health," said lead author Dr. Joanne McVeigh, of Curtin University, in Australia.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Foods that Negatively Affect Bone Density

Foods that Negatively Affect Bone Density

Calcium and vitamin D are known to improve bone health. Most people are aware of the foods which promote bone health but are unaware of those that lower bone density leading to osteoporosis.

Boost Bone Health in 12 Simple Ways

Boost Bone Health in 12 Simple Ways

More than 6 cups of coffee a day may harm bone health. Fish and olive oil may increase bone density.

Top 10 Foods to Get Your Daily Dose of Calcium

Top 10 Foods to Get Your Daily Dose of Calcium

Calcium is key for strong bones and teeth. The daily requirement of calcium can be fulfilled from dairy products and other food sources like fish and herbs.

Top 10 Tips to Increase Bone Strength

Top 10 Tips to Increase Bone Strength

Find out how to increase bone strength and lower your risk of suffering from degenerative bone conditions like osteoporosis with some simple tips.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Mortonīs Neuroma

Mortonīs Neuroma

Mortons neuroma usually results from compression of the third interdigital nerve which is caused by sports and inappropriate footwear.

Multiple Osteochondromas / Hereditary Multiple Exostoses

Multiple Osteochondromas / Hereditary Multiple Exostoses

Hereditary multiple exostoses is a genetic disorder that causes skeletal abnormalities. Read on about its causes and symptoms and also how this symptom can be diagnosed and treated.

Osteomyelitis

Osteomyelitis

An infection of a bone is called osteomyelitis. Osteomyelitis can be acute or a chronic and can spread through the haematogenous or contiguous route.

Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder

Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder

Renal Osteodystrophy which is referred to as Mineral Bone Disorder is a result of imbalance in calcium, phosphorus, parathyroid hormone and Vitamin D levels.

World Cup 2014 Football Injuries

World Cup 2014 Football Injuries

World Cup Football 2014 has seen its share of injuries that are part and parcel of any sport, more so, a game like football. Know some details of the common injuries seen during a football game.

More News on:

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis Bone Health Boost Bone Health in 12 Simple Ways Osteomyelitis World Cup 2014 Football Injuries Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder Health Insurance - India Multiple Osteochondromas / Hereditary Multiple Exostoses Mortonīs Neuroma 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Diet For Vertigo

Diet For Vertigo

True vertigo is a severe form of dizziness that is a movement hallucination. Try out some of these ...

 Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative stress is a form of injury to body tissues due to increase in free radicals. If the ...

 Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola's health benefits range from curing headaches to fighting cancer. Read on to know more ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive