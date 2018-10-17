Participating in Sports during Childhood Can Benefit Your Bone Health

Engaging in an organized sport during childhood may offer long-term benefits for bone health, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

Participation in an organized sport during childhood and adolescence is associated with bone mass at 20 years of age, according to a new study.



‘Children who engage in organized sports are more likely to have long-term benefits for bone health.’

Read More.. In the study that followed 984 children into young adulthood, males who were 'consistent sport participators' from ages 5-17 years had significantly greater whole body and leg bone mineral content at age 20 years than those who dropped out of sport, whereas males who 'joined sports' had significantly greater leg bone mineral content than those who dropped out of sport. Females who were 'consistent sport participators' had significantly greater leg bone mineral content at 20 years of age than those who dropped out.



Because attainment of optimal peak bone mass in young adulthood is protective against osteoporosis later in life, participation in organized sport may have long-term skeletal benefits.



"Targeted messages to young males and females that discourage dropping out of sport and encourage joining sport--even in adolescence--are important for the benefits of skeletal health," said lead author Dr. Joanne McVeigh, of Curtin University, in Australia.



