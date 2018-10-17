Mindfulness-based Program Can Help Decrease Stress in Infertile Women

Mindfulness-based program for eight weeks was effective in decreasing stress and depressive symptoms while improving general well-being in infertile women, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Stress and Health.

The Stress and Health study included 62 infertile women who underwent the program which included meditation, relaxation, guided imagery, and other components and 37 who were in a control group and received no intervention.



‘An eight-week mindfulness-based program offers complementary support to reduce the psychological burden of infertile women.’

Read More.. The median number of symptoms of chronic stress recorded in the past month decreased from 6 before the program to 2 after the intervention.



Depressive symptoms also decreased after the program, while general well-being improved. None of the outcomes changed significantly in the control group.



"Infertile women are often overwhelmed with chronic stress and are at increased risk for depression. We observed that a relatively brief program of mindfulness practice was able to reduce the self-perception of stress and depressive symptoms in this population," said senior author Dr. Fernando Reis, of the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, in Brazil.



"This program offers complementary support to mitigate the psychological burden of infertility."



