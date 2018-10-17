medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Mindfulness-based Program Can Help Decrease Stress in Infertile Women

by Iswarya on  October 17, 2018 at 3:01 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mindfulness-based program for eight weeks was effective in decreasing stress and depressive symptoms while improving general well-being in infertile women, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Stress and Health.
Mindfulness-based Program Can Help Decrease Stress in Infertile Women
Mindfulness-based Program Can Help Decrease Stress in Infertile Women

The Stress and Health study included 62 infertile women who underwent the program which included meditation, relaxation, guided imagery, and other components and 37 who were in a control group and received no intervention.

The median number of symptoms of chronic stress recorded in the past month decreased from 6 before the program to 2 after the intervention.

Depressive symptoms also decreased after the program, while general well-being improved. None of the outcomes changed significantly in the control group.

"Infertile women are often overwhelmed with chronic stress and are at increased risk for depression. We observed that a relatively brief program of mindfulness practice was able to reduce the self-perception of stress and depressive symptoms in this population," said senior author Dr. Fernando Reis, of the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, in Brazil.

"This program offers complementary support to mitigate the psychological burden of infertility."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Genetics of Male Infertility

Genetics of Male Infertility

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility

Infertility

Infertility

Infertility is a condition wherein couples fail to achieve pregnancy or if the woman has been unable to carry a pregnancy that results in a live birth.

Long-Term Use of Ibuprofen can Cause Male Infertility

Long-Term Use of Ibuprofen can Cause Male Infertility

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) taken for several weeks could have a negative impact in the male reproductive system.

How Obesity can Cause Male Infertility

How Obesity can Cause Male Infertility

Increased levels of inflammation proteins found in obese patients can lead to poor sperm quality, and reduced fertility in men finds a new study.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Is Your Man Moody?

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.

Women More Prone to Road Rage

Women More Prone to Road Rage

If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Is Your Man Moody? Tired All The Time Women More Prone to Road Rage Quiz on Weight Loss Stress 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Diet For Vertigo

Diet For Vertigo

True vertigo is a severe form of dizziness that is a movement hallucination. Try out some of these ...

 Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative stress is a form of injury to body tissues due to increase in free radicals. If the ...

 Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola's health benefits range from curing headaches to fighting cancer. Read on to know more ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive