Parental Smoking, Depression May Up ADHD Risk in Kids

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 9, 2018 at 11:51 AM
Parental smoking and depression may increase ADHD risk in children, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Asia Pacific Psychiatry.
A new study has identified adults' smoking and depression as family environmental factors associated with the development of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children.

The findings come from an analysis of information on 23,561 children in Korea.

From a public healthcare perspective, the results illuminate the need to increase awareness of parental factors that have the potential to contribute to ADHD in children. This could be incorporated into 'stop smoking' campaigns or depression self-recognition programs.

"Our finding added to the evidence supporting the need for ADHD prevention strategies and would be helpful in the development of effective public prevention policies intended to promote healthy family environments," said corresponding author Dr. Jin-won Kwon, of Kyungpook National University, in South Korea.

Source: Eurekalert

