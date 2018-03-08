medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Second-Hand Smoking Has Negative Impact on Breastfeeding Habits

by Iswarya on  August 3, 2018 at 11:03 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New Mothers stopped breastfeeding the child earlier who were exposed to second-hand cigarette smoke in their homes when compared to women not exposed to the smoke, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Breastfeeding Medicine.
Second-Hand Smoking Has Negative Impact on Breastfeeding Habits
Second-Hand Smoking Has Negative Impact on Breastfeeding Habits

The study, conducted in Hong Kong, involved more than 1,200 women from four large hospitals, explains Professor Marie Tarrant, Director of UBC Okanagan's School of Nursing.

Tarrant, whose research focuses on maternal and child health, taught in the faculty of Medicine in the University of Hong Kong before joining UBC.

"Our study showed that just being in a smoking household whether it was the husband, mother or member of the extended family reduced the time that a child was breastfed," says Tarrant. "In fact, the more smokers there was in the home, the shorter the breastfeeding duration."

This study, says Tarrant, is one of the first to examine the effect of family members' smoking on the duration of breastfeeding in Hong Kong after that country made substantial changes to tobacco control regulations in 2007. In Hong Kong, about four percent of women and 18 percent of men smoke, for a national average of about 10 percent of the population compared to Mainland China where smoking statistics are still quite high. In Canada, about 14 percent of the population smokes more than one cigarette a day.

"Our findings were consistent with previous studies, and we found that exposure to household smokers also had a substantial negative effect on breastfeeding practices," says Tarrant. "More than one-third of participants had partners or other household members who smoked. And fathers who smoked were significantly less likely to prefer breastfeeding when compared with non-smoking partners."

Nicotine is transmitted in the breastmilk to the child, and Tarrant says there is also some suggestion that it can reduce the overall quantity of the breastmilk. There is also the concern regarding the environmental exposure of second-hand smoke on the child.

"Our study did show that smoking partners may affect the mother's decision to stop breastfeeding and that paternal and household smoking exposure is strongly associated with shorter breastfeeding duration." Tarrant says the takeaway from the study is to recommend that women and their families quit smoking before they become pregnant and for new mothers to wait until they have finished breastfeeding if they choose to restart smoking. And she recommends if a woman decides to smoke with a baby in the home, they make sure the infant is not exposed to second-hand smoke.

"We know the effects of environmental tobacco smoke on young babies is very detrimental as babies who are around smoking are more like to get respiratory infections and other experience other respiratory problems," says Tarrant.

"However, if a mother is breastfeeding, the benefits of her doing that still outweigh the negative effects of the smoking as long as she maintains good smoking hygiene and doesn't expose the baby to tobacco smoke."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Effects of Consuming Alcohol while Breastfeeding

Effects of Consuming Alcohol while Breastfeeding

Is alcohol safe during breastfeeding? The answer and the effects of consumption of alcohol by a lactating mother on her breastfed infant.

Importance of BreastFeeding

Importance of BreastFeeding

From antibodies, to the exclusive nutrients, the benefits of breastfeeding are incalculable.

How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

How and When to Stop Breastfeeding

If you want to stop breastfeeding, then here is your guide to doing it the right way. Find the answers to all your questions regarding weaning off breast milk, including when and how to do it!

Switching Baby from Bottle to Cup

Switching Baby from Bottle to Cup

Find tips on how to switch toddler from bottles and sippy cups to adult cups and say bye-bye to bottle feeding.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Leriche Syndrome

Leriche Syndrome

A patient with Leriche syndrome suffers from claudication symptoms, impotence and decreased pulses in the lower limbs.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

More News on:

Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Importance of Breastfeeding Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Smoking Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Leriche Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is a circulatory disorder which is characterized ...

 Elagolix - Drug Information

Elagolix - Drug Information

Elagolix tablets for oral use was approved by FDA in July 2018 for the management of moderate to ...

 Side Effects of Drugs that Affect Your Teeth and Gums

Side Effects of Drugs that Affect Your Teeth and Gums

Medications can affect oral health. Some drug-induced adverse effects are tooth decay, and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...