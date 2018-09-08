medindia
GutHeart Clinical Trial will Assess Profile of Gut Microbes in Heart Failure Patients

by Iswarya on  August 9, 2018 at 12:02 PM Clinical Trials News
New clinical research known as GutHeart Trial investigates the possible association between the bacterial composition of the gut and inflammatory and metabolic pathways in the cardiovascular system. The findings of the study are published in the journal ESC Heart Failure.
The phase II randomized controlled trial will enroll patients with heart failure who will receive an antibiotic, a probiotic yeast, or no treatment on top of recommended heart failure treatment.

"To the best of our knowledge, the GutHeart trial is the first intervention study to assess the profile of the gut microbiota in heart failure patients and the way this profile is affected by drugs that act locally in the gut," said first author Dr. Cristiane C. K. Mayerhofer, of Oslo University Hospital, in Norway.

"The new knowledge can pave the way for new innovative treatment strategies and will lead to a better understanding of how gut leakage is associated with inflammatory processes and heart failure."

The potential significance of the study extends beyond the cardiovascular system, noted co-author Dr. Ayodeji Awoyemi, of Oslo University Hospital Ulleval. "It will most definitely expand our knowledge about the clinical implications of modulating the gut microbiome," he said.

Source: Eurekalert

