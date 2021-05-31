Over 70% Indians Willing to Take Covid Vax When Available

Vaccination drive is ongoing in the country and about 70 percent of the respondents were found to get vaccinated against coronavirus whenever it's available.



The IANS-Cvoter survey posed a question to respondents -- if a new Coronavirus vaccine becomes publicly available, will they take it? In response to this, overwhelming 72.8 percent strongly agreed to take it, while 10.3 percent strongly disagreed. However, an average of 70 percent generally agreed for the vaccine.

‘Nearly, 12 crore Covid vaccine doses will be available for National COVID Vaccination in the month of June to stop the spread of Covid-19 infection.’





As the Covid vaccination has crossed 20 crore the Center on Sunday said that nearly 12 Crore Doses will be available for National COVID Vaccination for the month of June and 7,94,05,200 doses were available for National COVID Vaccination Program in May 2021.







When asked if the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine is safe, 48.8 percent respondents agreed that it's totally safe while 9 percent disagreed, however, an average of 57 percent agreed that the vaccine is safe.