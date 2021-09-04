by Colleen Fleiss on  April 9, 2021 at 11:17 PM Coronavirus News
Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Soon in Kerala
With a fresh surge in Covid cases, the Kerala government has decided to embark on a mass vaccination drive, named "Crushing the curve".

"At the moment, there is no shortage of vaccines and in a matter of one month, we plan to vaccinate maximum number of people in the age group 45 to 60. For that, we will approach the Centre for supply of more vaccines," said Shailaja, who chaired her first meeting of officials after the April 6 Assembly polls.

It was also decided to allow Covid positive patients who have all the facilities for being in isolation to remain at their homes.


Shailaja also pointed out that Kerala is vulnerable because 89 per cent of the 3.30 crore population has not turned Covid positive and hence, more caution has to be exercised, especially when the daily cases in the country are going up.

From Thursday onwards, the Covid protocols, loosened on account of the Assembly elections, were tightened again and the police asked to take strict enforcement measures.

Source: IANS

