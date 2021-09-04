Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Soon in Kerala

It was also decided to allow Covid positive patients who have all the facilities for being in isolation to remain at their homes.
‘The meeting also decided to strengthen the treatment facilities at hospitals across the state and decided to equip the hospitals with more ICU and ventilator facilities.’
Shailaja also pointed out that Kerala is vulnerable because 89 per cent of the 3.30 crore population has not turned Covid positive and hence, more caution has to be exercised, especially when the daily cases in the country are going up.
From Thursday onwards, the Covid protocols, loosened on account of the Assembly elections, were tightened again and the police asked to take strict enforcement measures.
Source: IANS