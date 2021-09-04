Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Soon in Kerala

With a fresh surge in Covid cases, the Kerala government has decided to embark on a mass vaccination drive, named "Crushing the curve".



"At the moment, there is no shortage of vaccines and in a matter of one month, we plan to vaccinate maximum number of people in the age group 45 to 60. For that, we will approach the Centre for supply of more vaccines," said Shailaja, who chaired her first meeting of officials after the April 6 Assembly polls.

‘The meeting also decided to strengthen the treatment facilities at hospitals across the state and decided to equip the hospitals with more ICU and ventilator facilities.’





From Thursday onwards, the Covid protocols, loosened on account of the Assembly elections, were tightened again and the police asked to take strict enforcement measures.



It was also decided to allow Covid positive patients who have all the facilities for being in isolation to remain at their homes.