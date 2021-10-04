by Colleen Fleiss on  April 10, 2021 at 1:01 AM Indian Health News
Three Women Given Anti-rabies Vaccines Instead of COVID Jab
Three women were allegedly given anti-rabies injections instead of the COVID vaccine at a government hospital in Shamli district (Uttar Pradesh)

Three women -- Saroj, 70, Anarkali, 72 and Satyavati, 60, -- had gone to the government community health centre in Kandhla on Thursday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

After the vaccination, the women were handed anti-rabies vaccine slips, which led to a protest by their family members at the facility.


The condition of Saroj began to deteriorate and she complained of nausea. Her family members took her to a private doctor who was aghast to see that she had been given the anti-rabies vaccine instead of the Covid vaccine.

The families have lodged a complaint with the Chief Medical Officer Sanjay Agarwal. Brijendra Singh, in-charge of the health centre has said that an inquiry would be conducted into the incident. He said that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Source: IANS

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
COVID-19 in AIIMS: 20 Doctors Test Positive
At the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) at least 20 doctors and six MBBS students on Friday tested positive for coronavirus, said sources.
US and India Lead COVID-19 Trials Due to Large Patient Pools
The US is running the highest number of COVID-19 clinical trials in the world, according to the clinical trial database by data and analytics company GlobalData.
Covid-19 in Maharashtra: Over 32 Lakh Cases, Deaths Cross 57K
Covid-19 deaths in Maharashtra scaled a new high, crossing the 57,000 mark and the number of new corona cases has dropped. However, the state's tally jumped by 1 lakh cases in just 2 days.
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
