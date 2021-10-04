Three Women Given Anti-rabies Vaccines Instead of COVID Jab

‘In Uttar Pradesh, three elderly women get anti-rabies injections instead of COVID jab.’

The condition of Saroj began to deteriorate and she complained of nausea. Her family members took her to a private doctor who was aghast to see that she had been given the anti-rabies vaccine instead of the Covid vaccine.The families have lodged a complaint with the Chief Medical Officer Sanjay Agarwal. Brijendra Singh, in-charge of the health centre has said that an inquiry would be conducted into the incident. He said that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.Source: IANS