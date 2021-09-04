by Colleen Fleiss on  April 9, 2021 at 12:15 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Delhi Minister Says Current COVID-19 Wave Affecting People Aged 20-45 Years
The current coronavirus wave spread among people aged between 20 to 45 years shows the need to vaccinate all age groups, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

"As per the new trend, the virus is fast spreading among the people aged between 20 to 45 years. They may not get affected much but can pose a threat to the elderly at home. Therefore, the vaccination should now be made available to all ages," he said at a press conference.

About the massive surge in the capital, he said that the way new infections are spreading, they might break the previous record.


Delhi on Wednesday reported 5,506 new Covid-19 infections, the highest after November 27 last year when 5,482 cases were reported. On November 11 last year, Delhi had reported 8,593 cases, the highest single-day spike till date for the city.

Meanwhile, the country on Wednesday registered 1,15,736 new infections in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day surge since the onset of the pandemic early last year.

About the effectiveness of the night curfew, Jain said: "We cannot impose night curfew in certain parts, it has to be applied to all of Delhi. However it has been done for the time being. We will analyse the impact. It is not a harsh decision, it will start from 10 p.m. and people generally finish their work by then."

The minister also made it clear that taxis are allowed and if someone is coming from outside and has valid tickets, they can travel.

"For restaurants and hotels, the timing is anyway 11 p.m. I believe that the condition of the virus is not mellow, so we have to be aware and careful. People talk in extremes, either they are in favour of a complete lockdown or none at all. There has to be a middle ground as well."

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Has More Side Effects That Pfizer/BioNTech, Says Study
People taking the Moderna vaccine have reported more side effects than people who get the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.
READ MORE
New Restrictions to Curb Rising COVID-19 Cases in Tamil Nadu
The Tamil Nadu government has brought in a series of measures to restrict the spiraling coronavirus cases.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake