by Colleen Fleiss on  April 9, 2021 at 2:31 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

AI-powered Symptom Checkers Help Deal With the COVID-19 Burden
Using AI-powered symptom checkers, healthcare systems can potentially reduce the number of people going to in-person clinics during the pandemic, said researchers. These tools also aim to provide reassurance to people who are experiencing symptoms that are not COVID-19 related.

Most platforms, like Babylon and Isabel, are public-facing tools, but the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) has one of the first COVID-19 symptom checkers that is fully integrated with the users' medical records, allowing for immediate appointment scheduling.

A mixed-methods study at the University of Waterloo found that 18- to 34-year-old young adults, typically the first age group to adopt new technologies, were unaware of the existence of these platforms.


"Young adults are usually eager adopters of technology, so we were a little surprised by this finding," said lead researcher Stephanie Aboueid, a PhD candidate in the School of Public Health and Health Systems. "Symptom checkers have the potential to reduce the burden on health-care systems and the risk of person-to-person infection, so we wanted to find out how to improve these platforms so more people use them."

Of the 22 university students interviewed in winter and spring of 2020, nine of them did not know the tools exist. The researchers also conducted a survey on general symptom checkers in winter 2021, and data suggested 88 per cent (1,365 out of 1,545) of participants did not use one in the past year.

Findings from the smaller qualitative study suggest that three-quarters of those who had used government-issued symptom checkers were satisfied with them. Those who used non-government symptom checkers found the experience suboptimal, citing a lack of trust and credibility.

"One of the findings was that users wanted more personalization and were less trusting of tools that gave the same results to everyone," Aboueid said. "The UCSF system was able to reduce the number of visits while taking into account underlying conditions along with the symptom checks and booking follow-up appointments when needed."

Besides more personalization, the researchers found that other improvements to existing symptom checkers include providing users more information about the creators of the platform, providing more explanation of the symptoms in lay language, more language options and the option to get tested at a nearby location.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial ...
READ MORE
Artificial Intelligence Can Read Brain Data and Generate Personally Attractive Images
Researchers Develop An AI That Can Understand What We Subjectively Find Attractive.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake