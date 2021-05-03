Artificial Intelligence Can Read Brain Data and Generate Personally Attractive Images

The researcher added that since attractiveness is associated with cultural and psychological factors that play unconscious roles in our individual preferences, it is a more challenging subject of study.In the initial stages, a generative adversarial neural network (GAN) created hundreds of artificial portraits. Thirty volunteers were shown images one at a time. Their brain responses were recorded with an electroencephalograph (EEG) while they were asked to pay attention to the faces they found attractive.The EEG data obtained was analyzed with machine learning techniques which connected individual EEG data to a generative neural network through a brain-computer interface.Professor Tuukka Ruotsalo, head of the project, explained,Their model's validity was tested by generating new portraits for each participant by predicting what they would find personally attractive. A double-blind test procedure against matched controls found that the new images matched the subjects' preferences with more than 80% accuracy.Spape adds,The researchers state that the findings give the potential for exposing unconscious attitudes (like stereotypes and implicit biases), cognitive functions, perception, and decision making.The study may also benefit society by advancing computers' ability to learn and understand subjective preferences through AI solutions and brain-computer interface interaction.Source: Medindia