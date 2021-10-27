About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Over 40% of Indians Still Unaware of Examinations Related to Women's Health

by Hannah Joy on October 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM
Do Indian couples discuss about health issues like breast cancer? Here's a survey conducted by an international dating app to know whether couples discuss about their health with their partners.

Over the last one-and-a-half-year, people have been vocal about both mental and physical health in relationships. Even while miles away from one another, people kept checking on the health and well-being of their loved ones. However, one issue, i.e., breast cancer has been affecting women throughout the world, and it still needs much more focus and attention.

According to the World Health Organization, in 2020 itself, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer in the world. A report published by National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) estimates that breast cancer cases are likely to increase by nearly 20 per cent.

Throughout the world, the tenth month of the year is recognized as the month of "Pink October" to raise awareness about breast cancer. The month should also be a celebration of encouraging the women in our lives to take the first step in this journey of staying in "Pink of Health".
happn, an international dating app, conducted an in-app survey to understand how Indians discuss health issues like breast cancer with their partners. The survey gave a glimpse of whether health issues are impacting the life and relationships of singles.

41 percent of users are not aware of examinations related to women's health

Forty-one percent of users shared that they did not encourage the women in their life (mother, sister, friend etc.) to go for checkups for issues related to health. Sixteen percent of the respondents confessed that they did not remind women in their life to take examinations for their own health. It is important to note that regular self-examination is likely to detect breast lumps early. One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. If it is detected in time, it will be cured in nine out of 10 cases.

49 percent of users said, "Breast Cancer is not an impediment when in love"

A disease like breast cancer is likely to affect the confidence and self-esteem of women who are diagnosed with the same. With the change in the body, they might feel scared, less confident, and unloved at times. However, when questioned if breast cancer can be a deal-breaker for men, 49 percent of them shared that it is not a problem.

55 percent believe talking about physical and mental health is no longer a stigma

The past year provided users with an opportunity to be open about their health issues--both mental and physical. Fifty-five percent of users agreed that they are comfortable talking about such issues even when they still explore the relationship. Thus, establishing how the new generation is not shying away from breaking the taboo and stigmas around the notion of keeping one's health issues secret.

40 percent of users believe that a couple's everyday life can be affected by some health problems

A minimal headache can disrupt our whole routine for the day, so relationships are bound to be impacted by the health problems of our partner. Users shared that health issues can bring a little bit of tension and worry in the relationship with their partners. Health issues can be overwhelming for couples; thus, it becomes essential to voice your concerns to your partner. Sharing what you feel will provide you with clarity and make your partner your biggest support system.



Source: IANS
