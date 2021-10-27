About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Genetic Markers Help Predict Severity of COVID-19 Infection

by Colleen Fleiss on October 27, 2021 at 10:15 PM
Font : A-A+

Genetic Markers Help Predict Severity of COVID-19 Infection

Specific genetic biomarkers discovered help predict who is infected with COVID-19 and offer key insights into how severe the disease might be, filling a major diagnostic gap, said University of Colorado School of Medicine scientists.

"I think this study is a tremendous proof-of-concept in the realm of COVID-19 testing, one that can be applied to other diseases," said the study's lead author, Kathleen Barnes, PhD, professor at the CU School of Medicine. "It's a major move forward in the world of precision medicine."

Advertisement


The study is published in the journal Communications Medicine.

DNA methylation, critical in how cells function, is an epigenetic signaling tool that cells use to turn genes off. Any mistakes in the process can trigger a variety of disease.
Advertisement

Barnes believes that paying attention to these signals could help fill a needed gap in the current world of COVID testing. Most COVID-19 antigen or rapid tests are dependent on viral strains and can carry high false negative rates. They don't predict if the virus is viable and replicating, nor do they predict clinical outcomes, the study said.

A pre-symptomatic patient may test negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus while patients who have recovered may still test positive despite no longer being infectious.

"Accurate diagnostics are urgently required to control continued communal spread, to better understand host response, and for the development of vaccines and antivirals," the study said. "Identification of which SARS-CoV-2 infected patients are most likely to develop severe disease would enable clinicians to triage patients via augmented clinical decision support."

But the authors said they didn't know of any test that can predict the clinical course of COVID-19.

With that in mind, they analyzed the epigenome in blood samples from people with and without COVID-19. They customized a tool from Illumina called the Infinium Methylation EPIC array to enhance immune response detection. Researchers then profiled peripheral blood samples from 164 COVID-19 patients and 296 control patients.

The peripheral blood DNA samples were collected from patients seen at UCHealth and tested for SARS-CoV-2 epigenetic signatures starting March 1, 2020. Most blood specimens were collected in the University of Colorado Emergency Medicine Specimen Bank under the direction of study co-author Andrew Monte, MD, PhD, and passed on to the Colorado Anschutz Research Genetics Organization (CARGO). Additional specimens were taken from patients consented to the University of Colorado COVID-19 Biorepository.

The researchers discovered specific genetic markers of SARS-CoV-2 infection along with indications of how severe the disease might be.

"These signals of disease progression were present from the initial blood draw when first walking into the hospital," the study said. "Together, these approaches demonstrate the potential of measuring the epigenome for monitoring SARS-CoV-2 status and severity."

According to Barnes, the findings could ultimately lead to a new and more accurate way to test for COVID-19.

"We are exploring how this platform could add value to the COVID diagnostic world," she said. "We think it adds value to knowing what patients develop more serious disease. This could tell you if you could ride out the infection or if it is likely to get worse."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Over 40% of Indians Still Unaware of Examinations Related to...
First-ever Body-maps of Hallucinations Created >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Is COVID-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy Safe?
Is COVID-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy Safe?
Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)
Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)
"Delta Plus" Variant AY.4.2 Raises Concern with a Surge in New COVID-19 Cases
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Genetics and Stem Cells Flu Christianson Syndrome Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of ......
Is COVID-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy Safe?
Is COVID-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy Safe?
There is no evidence of a direct effect of COVID-19 vaccination on pregnancy and miscarriages, ......
Statins may Not Help in Decreasing COVID-19 Mortality
Statins may Not Help in Decreasing COVID-19 Mortality
Johns Hopkins Medicine-led study suggests cholesterol-lowering medications or statins may increase ....
New Clue to Why Men are More Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19
New Clue to Why Men are More Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19
A study shows that Pregnant women pass fewer coronavirus antibodies to unborn boys than girls, ......
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close