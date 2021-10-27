Midlife Vision Impairment Linked to Depression Risk

Advertisement

These conditions include common and correctable ones such as refractive errors and cataracts and other more serious, chronic eye diseases such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, hypertensive retinopathy, and macular degeneration. A new study, based on data from the Study of Women's Health Across the Nation (SWAN), sought to assess the longitudinal association between vision impairment and depressive symptoms in midlife women. Based on the results, researchers concluded that there is a significant longitudinal association of mild and moderate to severe vision impairment, with subsequent depressive symptoms, in midlife women.Researchers additionally noted that midlife depression has far-reaching consequences not only in terms of concurrent poor health outcomes but also as a deterrent to a healthy aging process. They suggest that early identification and timely correction of vision problems is an important step in preserving mental and physical health in midlife women.Study results are published in the article "Longitudinal association of midlife vision impairment and depressive symptoms: The Study of Women's Health Across the Nation, Michigan site.""This study identified a significant longitudinal link between visual impairment and subsequent development of depressive symptoms in midlife women. Given that the combination of visual impairment and depression has a particularly devastating effect on physical and mental health, correcting vision problems early is important for future quality of life," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.For more information about menopause and healthy aging, visit www.menopause.org.Source: Eurekalert