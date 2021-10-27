Midlife Vision Impairment Linked to Depression Risk

Among midlife women, vision impairment is linked to increased odds of future depressive symptoms, revealed results published online today in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).
Despite the demonstrable increase in the prevalence of both depression and common eye disorders that can compromise vision during midlife, knowledge about the effect of vision on depressive symptoms in midlife adults is limited.
There is, however, literature that suggests that poor vision or vision impairment is associated with a higher risk of depression in older persons. But many vision-threatening ocular conditions emerge before older age, as evidenced by the tripling of vision impairment prevalence through the midlife years.
Researchers additionally noted that midlife depression has far-reaching consequences not only in terms of concurrent poor health outcomes but also as a deterrent to a healthy aging process. They suggest that early identification and timely correction of vision problems is an important step in preserving mental and physical health in midlife women.
Study results are published in the article "Longitudinal association of midlife vision impairment and depressive symptoms: The Study of Women's Health Across the Nation, Michigan site."
"This study identified a significant longitudinal link between visual impairment and subsequent development of depressive symptoms in midlife women. Given that the combination of visual impairment and depression has a particularly devastating effect on physical and mental health, correcting vision problems early is important for future quality of life," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.
Source: Eurekalert