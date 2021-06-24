by Hannah Joy on  June 24, 2021 at 6:53 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Mental and Physical Health Issues Increase among Younger LGB Communities
American LGBTQ+ community still faces mental and physical health disparities, despite advancements in legal rights, political representation and social acceptance over recent years, reveals a new study from Michigan State University.

In the first-ever population-based national study comparing mental and physical health of lesbian, gay and bisexual (LGB) Americans to their straight counterparts, MSU sociologist Hui Liu and research partner Rin Reczek, professor of sociology from Ohio State University, found that when compared to their straight counterparts, LGB Millennials have worse health disadvantages than their older peers, though disparities persist throughout older generations as well.

"Because younger LGB generations have grown up in a more progressive era, we expected that they may experience lower levels of lifetime discrimination and thus have lower levels of health disadvantage than older LGB generations. However, our results showed the opposite to be true," Liu said.


The study, funded by the National Institute of Health and published in the journal Demography, examined five key indicators of physical and mental health - psychological distress, depression, anxiety, self-rated physical health and activity limitation - of nearly 180,000 study participants across Millennial, Generation X, Baby Boomer and pre-Boomer generational cohorts.

Surprisingly, Liu and Reczek found that health disadvantages for LGB individuals increased among more recent generational cohorts, with LGB Millennials suffering more health disadvantages than LGB Gen-Xers or Baby Boomers. Moreover, bisexual respondents experienced even worse health disparity trends across generations than their gay and lesbian peers.

For example, the study found that gay and lesbian Baby Boomers are 150% more likely to experience both anxiety and depression compared to straight peers; bisexual.

Boomers are also about 150% more likely to experience anxiety than their straight peers but over twice as likely to experience depression.

Comparatively, for gay and lesbian Millennials, the likelihood of feeling anxious and depressed is almost 200% and 250% higher than that of their straight peers, respectively, and bisexual Millennials have an almost 300 and 380% increased likelihood than their straight peers.

"Older LGB people have experienced significant interpersonal and institutional discrimination throughout their lives, so they may perceive the current era to be relatively better than the past, and therefore may experience improved well-being as a result of this perception," Liu said.

She also suggests that the findings could be explained by the fact that older LGB people have had more time to develop better coping skills than their younger peers, and that more Millennials identify as LGB than older generations.

Liu is hopeful that this study will demonstrate that advancements in civil rights and social acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community have not yet translated into health equity.

"These health disparities may be a result of more insidious and deeply embedded factors in U.S. society that are not eradicated simply with changes in marriage or discrimination laws," Liu said.

"Instead, more drastic societal changes at both the interpersonal and institutional levels must take place. Public policies and programs should be designed and implemented to eliminate health and other major disadvantages among LGBTQ+ Americans."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Section 377 Decriminalized by Supreme Court in India: Medindia Welcomes the Decision
In a historical and unanimous judgment a five-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court of India has decriminalized homosexuality as a punishable offense.
READ MORE
Transgenders, No Longer Classified as Mentally Ill in Denmark
Denmark declares that being a transgender is not a mental disorder.
READ MORE
Black Day for Gay Community in India - 'Supreme Court Judgment Takes the Community Back by 100 Years' Says Activist
The Supreme Court's ruling on pronouncing gay sex illegal in India has angered gay rights activists and members of the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender community expecting freedom for gay sex.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Health Insurance - India