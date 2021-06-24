Kicking off Your Day With Chocolates could give Multiple Benefits

Are you a chocoholic? Here is some good news. Your chocolate cravings might help you in burning body fat. Just make sure you take it at the right time.



A new research led by the neuroscientists Frank A. J. L. Scheer and Marta Garaulet revealed that the intake of chocolate in a narrow timing window in the morning could help the body to lose fat and reduce blood sugar levels.

‘Intake of chocolate in the morning decreased the hunger and blood sugar levels in the body.’

19 women who were in their postmenopausal phase participated in the study. The participants either had 100 g of chocolate in the morning/evening or at night or took any other food, excluding the chocolates completely from their meal plan.



The intensity of hunger, sleep duration, blood glucose levels, salivary cortisol levels, and gut microbiota compositions were monitored throughout the study period.



The outcomes revealed that,



• Women who had chocolate in the morning or at night did not show any significant gain in body weight.



• Intake of chocolate in the morning or at night made modifications in the microbiota profiles and significantly elevated the production of short-chain fatty acids in the gut.



• Levels of hunger and desire for sweet foods were decreased in women who consumed chocolate.



• Consumption of chocolate was linked to an increase in the frequency of afternoon naps .



• Decrease in blood sugar levels and loss of body fat were associated with the intake of chocolate in the morning.



Garaulet, the co-author, added, "Our results show that chocolate reduced ad libitum energy intake, consistent with the observed reduction in hunger, appetite and the desire for sweets shown in previous studies."







"Our findings highlight that not only 'what' but also 'when' we eat can impact physiological mechanisms involved in the regulation of body weight," said Scheer.