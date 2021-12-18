Report Says Over 375 Million People Went Hungry in Asia-Pacific Due to Covid

Advertisement

But Covid worsened the situation. Besides increasing infections, the containment measures led to a major contraction of economic activity around the globe. Disruption in food supply chains added to the problems.The report also lauded the response of governments on the social protection measures they put in place during the crisis.However, they noted that in building back better food environments, future agri-food systems will have to provide better production, better nutrition, a better environment and better lives."Our focus must revolve around the needs of small-scale family farmers in the region, as well as the needs of other vulnerable groups such as indigenous people, women and youth. These are the people that produce the nutritious food that everyone needs to eliminate malnutrition," wrote Marcoluigi Corsi, Regional Director of East Asia and the Pacific region, UNICEF.While commitments have been made to ensure recovery, and there are opportunities to begin the hard work of advancing food security and nutrition through transforming agri-food systems, implementing these will be key to meet the second Sustainable Development Goal, SDG2, to eradicate food insecurity and malnutrition, the report said.Source: IANS