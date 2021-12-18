Report Says Over 375 Million People Went Hungry in Asia-Pacific Due to Covid

In Asia and the Pacific region, with the emergence of coronavirus, an estimated 375.8 million people faced hunger, revealed a report published by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). This number is nearly 54 million more people than in 2019.
"This most recent report on the state of food security and nutrition in Asia and the Pacific tells a grim story. The high cost of a healthy diet and persistently high levels of poverty and income inequality continue to hold healthy diets out of reach for 1.8 billion people in this region," wrote Jong-Jin Kim, Assistant Director General and Regional Representative for Asia-Pacific at FAO, in the report.
The report stated that the region was already facing a "quite discouraging" food security and nutrition situation in 2019. Progress had stalled in reducing the number of undernourished, and the prevalence of certain nutritional indicators, such as stunting in children under five years of age, was much too high.
The report also lauded the response of governments on the social protection measures they put in place during the crisis.
However, they noted that in building back better food environments, future agri-food systems will have to provide better production, better nutrition, a better environment and better lives.
"Our focus must revolve around the needs of small-scale family farmers in the region, as well as the needs of other vulnerable groups such as indigenous people, women and youth. These are the people that produce the nutritious food that everyone needs to eliminate malnutrition," wrote Marcoluigi Corsi, Regional Director of East Asia and the Pacific region, UNICEF.
While commitments have been made to ensure recovery, and there are opportunities to begin the hard work of advancing food security and nutrition through transforming agri-food systems, implementing these will be key to meet the second Sustainable Development Goal, SDG2, to eradicate food insecurity and malnutrition, the report said.
Source: IANS