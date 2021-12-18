No Scientific Proof That Covid Drugs Will Be Useful

Advertisement

India is administering Covid-19 vaccine doses at the highest rate in the world and the daily rate of doses administered is 4.8 times the rate of doses administered in the US and 12.5 times the rate of doses administered in the UK, he said.On new Covid variant, he said that a total of 101 Omicron cases across 11 states have been reported so far."There is no evidence to suggest that vaccines are not effective against Omicron variant," he said, adding that it is likely that Omicron will outpace Delta variant where community transmission occurs as per a WHO report.NITI Aayog's Member, Health, Dr V.K. Paul said: "A new phase of the Covid-19 pandemic is being experienced in Europe with a steep rise in cases."About genome sequencing, he said that sequencing of every sample is not possible."It is a surveillance and pandemic assessment and tracking tool, not a diagnostic tool as of now."Source: IANS