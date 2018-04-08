medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Over 150 Genes Linked to Atrial Fibrillation Identified

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 4, 2018 at 12:55 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study identifies more than 150 genes associated with atrial fibrillation (AFib). The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Genetics.
Over 150 Genes Linked to Atrial Fibrillation Identified
Over 150 Genes Linked to Atrial Fibrillation Identified

Drawing on genomic data from more than one million individuals, researchers from the University of Michigan have led a large collaborative effort to discover as-yet unknown genetic risk factors for atrial fibrillation: an irregular, often rapid heart rate affecting millions of Americans and more than 30 million people worldwide. Atrial fibrillation increases one's risk for blood clots, stroke, heart failure, and death.

By performing one large genome-wide association study (GWAS) comprising data from six smaller studies, scientists identified 151 candidate genes for atrial fibrillation. Many of the genes identified are important for fetal development of the heart, implying that genetic variation predisposes the heart to atrial fibrillation during fetal development, or, that the genetic variation could reactivate genes in the adult heart that normally only function during fetal development.

The increased understanding the study yields of the biological processes underlying atrial fibrillation could lead to better treatment and prevention. "We are hopeful that additional molecular biology experiments will determine how to create sustained regular heart rhythms by studying the genes we and others have identified," said study author Cristen Willer, Ph.D., associate professor at Michigan Medicine and head of U-M's Willer lab.

If atrial fibrillation is detected early, it is possible to prevent complications such as stroke and heart failure. Current treatment options for atrial fibrillation are limited, however, include serious side effects, and are rarely curative. The genetic variants uncovered in this study could potentially improve both early detection and treatment.

By identifying genes important for atrial fibrillation, researchers constructed a risk score to help identify high-risk individuals and monitor them accordingly, which "may have important implications for precision health and prevention of cardiovascular disease," said Willer.

Of the 151 genes identified as important for atrial fibrillation, 32 are likely to interact with existing drugs not necessarily developed to treat atrial fibrillation. This study lays the groundwork for follow-up experiments to test whether any of the identified drugs could prevent or terminate atrial fibrillation.

This study used data from multiple biobanks from around the world, including UM's Michigan Genomics Initiative (MGI), UK Biobank, Norway's HUNT study, DiscovEHR, Iceland's deCODE Genetics, and AFGen Consortium. This big-data, precision-health approach yielded insights that may not have been discoverable using a smaller dataset.

"Discovery of novel genetic variants and genes important for atrial fibrillation was only possible because we combined information from multiple biobanks from around the world in a large collaborative effort," said first author Jonas Bille Nielsen, M.D., Ph.D., a cardiovascular researcher at U-M.

"Combining the advantages of each of the data sources helped us to better understand the biology underlying atrial fibrillation [and]... revealed the risk score we constructed is very specific for atrial fibrillation. By combining multiple independent data sources, we also found that people with early-onset atrial fibrillation have a higher genetic burden of atrial fibrillation compared with people who develop the disease later in life."

The study's researchers acknowledge that their findings, while significant, need further confirmation, but are hopeful that this work will form the foundation for future experiments to understand the biology behind atrial fibrillation, and to identify tailored, more effective treatment options for the condition.

"As scientists, we need to continue to focus on the goal--helping patients with cardiovascular disease--and collaborate toward that goal," said Willer. "That's exactly what happened here, with the additional benefit of helping train the next generation of cardiovascular geneticists, like first author Jonas Nielsen."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation may not be life threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life threatening complications.

Ablation can Help Treat Atrial Fibrillation Better

Ablation can Help Treat Atrial Fibrillation Better

Use of catheter-based ablation reduces the risks of stroke and death in patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib). Ablation is recommended only when AFib medications do not work.

Drugs for Atrial Fibrillation

Drugs for Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation is a condition with irregular heart rhythm. Be aware of the prescribed drugs, their side effects and precautions, to avoid risk to life.

Dark Chocolate can Lower the Risk of Atrial Fibrillation

Dark Chocolate can Lower the Risk of Atrial Fibrillation

Regular consumption of chocolate, particularly dark chocolate can lower the risk of atrial fibrillation in women by 21 percent and in men by 23 percent.

Cardiac Ablation

Cardiac Ablation

Cardiac Ablation is a minimally invasive heart procedure, which involves identifying and scarring the arrhythmia-causing heart tissue.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Weaver Syndrome Atrial Fibrillation Cardiac Ablation Drugs for Atrial Fibrillation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman disease (CD) is a rare but benign condition in which there is lymph node enlargement. It ...

 Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) / Heart Condition

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is a circulatory disorder which is characterized ...

 Elagolix - Drug Information

Elagolix - Drug Information

Elagolix tablets for oral use was approved by FDA in July 2018 for the management of moderate to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...