Over 109 People Affected by Zika Virus in Jaipur

by Hannah Joy on  October 20, 2018 at 9:37 AM
The total number of patients affeted by the zika virus in the city of Jaiput is about 109, said the state health officials.

To contain the spread of the virus, dengue and chikungunya, health officials will conduct fogging on Saturday in different part of the city.
The officials have asked the residents to keep their windows and doors open during fogging. Also, the food items should be covered, they advised.

Special measures should be taken for asthma patients, they said.



Source: IANS

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

