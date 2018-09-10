Health Ministry Confirms 22 Zika Virus Cases in Rajasthan

The Health Ministry confirmed 22 cases of Zika virus on Monday in Rajasthan, emphasizing that precautionary actions are being taken by the Centre followed by regular monitoring.

‘Using the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) surveillance system the current Zika virus outbreak in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur was detected. And all presumed cases in the defined region and mosquito samples are being examined.’

"A total of 22 positive laboratory-confirmed cases have been detected. A control room has been activated at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to undertake regular monitoring of the situation," said the ministry in a statement.According to the ministry, a 7-member Central team was deputed to Jaipur following detection of the first case."Additional testing kits are provided to the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories. A high-level joint monitoring group of technical experts headed by Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS) has met twice to monitor the preparedness and response measures," it added.Another high-level Central team of the ministry has already been placed in Jaipur since October 5 to oversee further and assist containment operations."The state government has been supplied with IEC material prepared to create awareness about zika virus disease and its prevention strategies. All pregnant mothers in the area are being monitored through National Health Mission (NHM)," it said.The health ministry also stated that extensive surveillance and vector control measures are being taken in the area as per protocol by the state government.Source: IANS