Kalicharan Saraf, Rajasthan Health minister, visited the Zika-affected areas in Jaipur's Shastri Nagar on Wednesday and reviewed actions are being taken by the health officials in monitoring the spread of the virus.

Zika Virus Under Control: Rajasthan Minister

‘The health officials were instructed to take necessary steps to check the spread of the virus. So far 29 Zika cases have been confirmed in Jaipur. Officials stated that this is the biggest Zika outbreak in the history of India.’

Speaking with media, he said the situation is under control in the city. "There are sufficient medicines available with the department. The samples of those suffering from fever or showing symptoms of zika virus are being sent to SMS Hospital for further tests. The guidelines of Union Health Ministry are being followed," he said.Saraf was accompanied by Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Arun Chaturvedi. The two visited Kanwatiya hospital and spoke to medical officials to get the report on the disease. The officials were directed to take all necessary measures to check the spread of the virus.Source: IANS