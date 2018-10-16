Officials from the health department report that the number of people infected with the Zika virus rose to 72 in Jaipur.



The number of people carrying the virus was put out after a review meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Veenu Gupta.

Cases of Zika Virus Reach 72 in Jaipur

‘Zika is caused by Aedes Aegypti mosquito which also spreads dengue and chikungunya and breeds in open stagnant water. ’

The officials informed that 280 teams were surveying the affected areas by visiting each and every house. Around 96,000 houses had been surveyed till date.Since Sunday, the health department has started issuing challans against owners of houses where larvae of the mosquito that transmits the virus was found.The virus is transmitted through the Aedes Aegypti Mosquito. It causes fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, and muscle and joint pain. It is particularly harmful to pregnant women, as it can lead to microcephaly, a condition in which a baby's head is significantly smaller than expected upon birth.Till Monday evening, 68 such challans were issued, and penalties of Rs 44,000 were imposed.Screening and anti-larvae measures are continuing in the capital city. The samples are also being collected from those suffering from fever, the officials said.The people in the affected areas are being advised to suspend water storage temporarily, and the same is being supplied via tankers.Source: IANS