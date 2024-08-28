Optimizing Breast Reconstruction With AI Molds

In the United States, one in every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and more than 40% of those who undergo surgery will need breast reconstruction. Breast reconstruction can help women cope with the changes in their appearance following mastectomy, and it's an important part of their quality of life. A research team led by University of Houston professor Fatima Merchant, who chairs the engineering technology department, is developing custom molds for breast cancer patients undergoing reconstructive surgery after cancer treatment(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
- Improve the quality and efficiency of breast reconstruction
- Reduce hospital stays
- Support patients' psychosocial adjustment to survivorship
Barriers in Breast ReconstructionDuring the commonly performed autologous reconstruction, the surgeon uses skin, fat, blood vessels, and muscle from another part of the patient’s body to rebuild the breast. This method is widely recognized as effective, with long-term advantages over other techniques.
However, autologous reconstruction procedures are complex, lengthy operations requiring substantial skill and experience. Plus, a revision procedure is typically required to adequately restore the patient’s bodily form; in some cases, multiple revisions are needed.
Advantages of New Breast MoldsIn practice, the new algorithm-driven breast molds should reduce the cost of reconstruction and the pain and risk associated with reconstruction by reducing the number of procedures a patient undergoes.
Prior work investigated simple molds that merely copied the preoperative shape and size of the patient's breasts, or a mirrored version of the contralateral breast in the case of unilateral breast reconstruction. But many patients desire or require a different breast form after mastectomy so simply copying the preoperative breast form is inadequate.
