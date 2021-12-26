Opened COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Vial can be Stored for 28 Days

The opened vial of Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, can be stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius for up to 28 days. It is not required to be discarded immediately in a day or at the end of immunization session.



"We believe in doing our bit to care for our environment, the multi-dose vial policy saves money for procurement agencies by reducing the cold chain logistics and management. Thereby reducing the carbon footprint, costs related to open vial wastage, cold chain distribution, cold chain storage, biomedical waste disposal etc," the Hyderabad-based company said in a statement.

‘Each vial of Covaxin contains 20 doses. The vaccine is approved for use under the 28-day multi-dose vial policy from Drugs Controller General of India and the WHO Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL).’