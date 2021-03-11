About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Covaxin Gets WHO's Approval

by Colleen Fleiss on November 3, 2021 at 7:07 PM
Font : A-A+

Covaxin Gets WHO's Approval

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has been granted Emergency Use Listing approval by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The global health group's Technical Advisory Group (TAG) issued the final decision.

Advertisement


The source said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pushed for Covaxin approval at G20 meet with WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The emergency listing got delayed as the TAG sought some additional information from vaccines manufacturers for final risk assessment.

The TAG last met on October 27 and had agreed upon to conduct the final risk assessment after receiving additional data from the manufacturer. Bharat Biotech was expected to submit the additional data by this weekend.
Advertisement

Covaxin, which was co-developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, in collaboration with the government's Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), was granted emergency authorisation in the country in January.

It has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic Covid-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant. Bharat Biotech said that it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials.

The global health body has so far approved Covid-19 vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-SK Bio/Serum Institute of India, Johnson 7 Johnson - Janssen, Moderna, and Sinopharm for emergency use against Covid-19.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Hookworm Vaccine Could Save Millions of People Globally
New Test Helps Determine Antibiotic Resistance in Less Than ... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali
Auditory Symptoms - New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
Auditory Symptoms - New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
India can Supply 5 Billion Covaxin Dosages to World
India can Supply 5 Billion Covaxin Dosages to World
India continued to be a trusted partner in the context of reliable supply chains, the IT sector, ......
WHO Seeks More Clarification on Emergency Use of Covaxin
WHO Seeks More Clarification on Emergency Use of Covaxin
Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL) provides recommendations to the World ....
ICMR Says Covaxin Single-dose to Covid Infected Equivalent to 2 Doses for Unaffected
ICMR Says Covaxin Single-dose to Covid Infected Equivalent to 2 Doses for Unaffected
In COVID-infected individuals a single dose Covaxin provides similar immune response as those ......
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close