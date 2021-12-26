About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Formaldehyde at Work Linked to Cognitive Problems Later

by Colleen Fleiss on December 26, 2021 at 8:44 PM
Font : A-A+

Formaldehyde at Work Linked to Cognitive Problems Later

Formaldehyde exposure during work may be linked to cognitive impairment, later on, revealed research published in the online issue of Neurology .

"We know that exposure to formaldehyde has been linked to certain cancers, and our results suggest that exposure to low amounts of formaldehyde also may be associated with lower level of cognitive functioning," said study author Noemie Letellier, PhD, of the University of Montpellier in France. "People whose work exposes them to formaldehyde may want to take precautions, and companies may want to look at ways to reduce workers' exposure to the hazardous chemical."

Advertisement


The study looked at 75,322 people in France with an average age of 58. Of those, 8%, or 6,026, were exposed to formaldehyde during their working life. Their occupations included nurses, caregivers, medical technicians, workers in the textile, chemistry and metal industries, carpenters and cleaners.

Lifetime formaldehyde exposure was calculated with a tool used to estimate a person's exposure to potential health hazards in different occupations. People were split into three equal groups according to their years of exposure to formaldehyde; low was considered six or fewer years, medium was seven to 21 years, and high was 22 or more years. Participants were also split into three groups according to their cumulative exposure, which is the total amount of formaldehyde a person is exposed to over their lifetime based on the probability, intensity and frequency of exposure.
Advertisement

Cognitive function was measured using seven common tests of word recall, memory, attention, reasoning and other thinking skills, to assess each domain and to come up with a global cognitive score.

After adjusting for age, sex, education and other factors, researchers found people who were exposed to formaldehyde on the job had, on average, a 17% higher risk of having thinking and memory problems compared to those who were not exposed. This was true in every type of cognitive function the researchers tested.

For example, one of the cognitive tests is to match symbols to numbers according to a key located on the top of the page. The subject copies the symbol into spaces below a row of numbers. In this study, the maximum possible score was 135. The group not exposed to formaldehyde had an average score of 66, compared to an average score of 63 in the group that was exposed to formaldehyde.

Workers with the highest cumulative exposure to formaldehyde had a 19% greater risk on average of having cognitive impairment compared to those who had not been exposed.

"The use of formaldehyde has decreased over the last few decades; however, our results highlight the fact that there are still thousands of people whose work exposes them to the chemical, and they may face the risk of cognitive impairment later because of it," Letellier said.

The study does not prove that exposure to formaldehyde causes cognitive impairment, it only shows an association.

A limitation of the study is that it did not include self-employed or agricultural workers.

The study was supported by the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety.

Learn more about cognitive decline at BrainandLife.org, home of the American Academy of Neurology's free patient and caregiver magazine focused on the intersection of neurologic disease and brain health. Follow Brain & Life® on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

When posting to social media channels about this research, we encourage you to use the hashtags #Neurology and #AANscience.

The American Academy of Neurology is the world's largest association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals, with over 36,000 members. The AAN is dedicated to promoting the highest quality patient-centered neurologic care. A neurologist is a doctor with specialized training in diagnosing, treating and managing disorders of the brain and nervous system such as Alzheimer's disease, stroke, migraine, multiple sclerosis, concussion, Parkinson's disease and epilepsy.

For more information about the American Academy of Neurology, visit AAN.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Half of Cold Cases Will be COVID, Say Researchers
Opened COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Vial can be Stored for 28 Da... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Autopsy Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Decline in the Rates of Cognitive Impairment Among Older Women
Decline in the Rates of Cognitive Impairment Among Older Women
Older American women are found to have declined rates of cognitive impairment by 23% over a decade....
Can Covid-19 Cause Alzheimer's-Like Cognitive Impairment?
Can Covid-19 Cause Alzheimer's-Like Cognitive Impairment?
Covid-19 virus can affect several genes or pathways involved in neuroinflammation and brain ......
Autopsy
Autopsy
Autopsy/Postmortem is a medical procedure involving the examination of the body of a dead person to ...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close