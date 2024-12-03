About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Only 2.75 Lakh of 3.25 Lakh HIV-Positive People in Andhra Pradesh Accessing Treatment

by Naina Bhargava on Dec 3 2024 12:17 PM

APSACS Director reports on HIV treatment coverage in Andhra Pradesh, stressing youth involvement and global efforts to eliminate HIV by 2030.

A. Siri, the Project Director of the Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS), stated that approximately 3.25 lakh individuals in the state are living with HIV, with 2.75 lakh of them currently undergoing treatment (1 Trusted Source
Only 2.75 lakh of the 3.25 lakh people living with HIV in Andhra Pradesh receiving treatment: APSACS Project Director

Go to source).
During an awareness program on AIDS at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, held to observe World AIDS Day, she mentioned that global efforts are in progress to eliminate HIV entirely by 2030.


Origin of HIV/AIDS Virus Theories
Origin of HIV/AIDS Virus Theories
The origin of AIDS/HIV has always been a puzzle to the scientific world. AIDS/HIV was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans.
Concerns Over High HIV Prevalence Among Youth

She expressed serious concern over the fact that a large portion of the HIV-affected population in the state consists of youth. She also noted that link ART (Anti-Retroviral Therapy) centers are available within a 50-kilometer radius for the majority of individuals in the state.


Quiz on HIV / AIDS
Quiz on HIV / AIDS
Statistics tell us that the world HIV+ population has risen drastically from 8 million in 1990 to a whopping 33 million in 2007! Even more alarming is the fact that young people (below the age of 25) account for half of these infections! This is ...

Promoting HIV Awareness through Media and Public Engagement

To raise awareness, the AIDS Control Society has been conducting campaigns through videos, short plays, street performances, and by displaying messages in public places such as railway stations and bus stands. The messages are also broadcast on radio and TV, and kala jathas are organized to engage the public.


About AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
About AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Encouraging Youth Involvement in Awareness and Recognizing Contributions

She urged young people to actively participate in raising awareness using innovative methods, such as social media flash mobs. She also mentioned that individuals who made significant contributions were honored with certificates and mementos.

Dr. Siri encouraged individuals affected by the virus to strictly follow their prescribed medications and maintain a healthy lifestyle.


AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features Treatment FAQ Prevention & Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features Treatment FAQ Prevention & Transmission
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

The Theme "Take the Rights Path" for HIV Eradication

APSACS Additional Project Director Saraswathi highlighted this year’s theme, "Take the Rights Path," and emphasized that the eradication of HIV is a collective responsibility that can be achieved through widespread awareness.

The program began with a rally from the railway station grounds to Tummalapalli Kalakshetram. Certificates and mementoes were awarded to individuals and teams who excelled in their respective fields under the auspices of APSACS.

The society’s Joint Directors T. Manjula, Kameswara Prasad, and Bhagya Lakshmi, along with Deputy Director Chakravarthy and others, took part in the awareness program.

Reference:
  1. Only 2.75 lakh of the 3.25 lakh people living with HIV in Andhra Pradesh receiving treatment: APSACS Project Director - (https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/only-275-lakh-of-the-325-lakh-people-living-with-hiv-in-andhra-pradesh-receiving-treatment-apsacs-project-director/article68935059.ece)

Source-Eurekalert


