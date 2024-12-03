Only 2.75 Lakh of 3.25 Lakh HIV-Positive People in Andhra Pradesh Accessing Treatment

APSACS Director reports on HIV treatment coverage in Andhra Pradesh, stressing youth involvement and global efforts to eliminate HIV by 2030.

Only 2.75 lakh of the 3.25 lakh people living with HIV in Andhra Pradesh receiving treatment: APSACS Project Director



The WHO African Region remains most severely affected by HIV virus, with one in every 30 adults (3.4%) living with HIV and accounting for more than two-thirds of the people living with HIV worldwide. #medindia #hiv #virus’

A. Siri, the Project Director of the Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS), stated that approximately 3.25 lakh individuals in the state are living with HIV, with 2.75 lakh of them currently undergoing treatment ().During an awareness program on AIDS at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, held to observe World AIDS Day, she mentioned that global efforts are in progress to eliminate HIV entirely by 2030.She expressed serious concern over the fact that a large portion of the HIV-affected population in the state consists of youth. She also noted that link ART (Anti-Retroviral Therapy) centers are available within a 50-kilometer radius for the majority of individuals in the state.To raise awareness, the AIDS Control Society has been conducting campaigns through videos, short plays, street performances, and by displaying messages in public places such as railway stations and bus stands. The messages are also broadcast on radio and TV, and kala jathas are organized to engage the public.She urged young people to actively participate in raising awareness using innovative methods, such as social media flash mobs. She also mentioned that individuals who made significant contributions were honored with certificates and mementos.Dr. Siri encouraged individuals affected by the virus to strictly follow their prescribed medications and maintain a healthy lifestyle.APSACS Additional Project Director Saraswathi highlighted this year’s theme, "Take the Rights Path," and emphasized that the eradication of HIV is a collective responsibility that can be achieved through widespread awareness.The program began with a rally from the railway station grounds to Tummalapalli Kalakshetram. Certificates and mementoes were awarded to individuals and teams who excelled in their respective fields under the auspices of APSACS.The society’s Joint Directors T. Manjula, Kameswara Prasad, and Bhagya Lakshmi, along with Deputy Director Chakravarthy and others, took part in the awareness program.Source-Eurekalert