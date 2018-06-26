Nutrition Monitoring Software Can Monitor Anganwadi Staff's Work

medindia
by Adeline Dorcas on  June 26, 2018 at 3:00 PM
Integrated Child Development Services-Common Application Software (ICDS-CAS), a nutrition monitoring software introduced for the 'Poshan Abhiyaan' nutrition scheme can help to track proper functioning of Anganwadi workers.
"We found that the Anganwadi centers do not remain open all the days and with this software, we can keep a track on the functioning of the centers. It is a more systematic pattern and has brought in changes in the operation of the scheme," said Women and Child Development Secretary Rakesh Srivastava.

Smartphones with the ICDS-CAS software, provided to the Anganwadi workers and lady supervisors, will ensure assigned service delivery and prompts for intervention, he said.

"This data is then made available in near real-time supervisory staff from sector, block, district, state to the national level through a dashboard for monitoring," he added.

According to the ministry, 95 lakh plus have been registered as beneficiaries under the scheme which is functioning in 57 districts of seven states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The 'Poshan Abhiyaan' primarily aims to bring down stunting of the children in the age group of 0-6 years from 38.4 percent to 25 percent by the year 2022. All 36 states and union territories, and 718 districts will be covered in a phased manner by 2020.

The ministry will also organize a seminar on the use of technology for steering the programme.

Source: IANS

