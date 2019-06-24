medindia

Nutrition is the Missing Element in Home Health Today: Study

by Iswarya on  June 24, 2019 at 5:32 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Prioritizing nutrition care for malnourished home health patients can help keep them out of the hospital and reduce the health care cost significantly, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition.
Nutrition is the Missing Element in Home Health Today: Study
Nutrition is the Missing Element in Home Health Today: Study

Nearly 5 million Americans annually rely on home healthcare to recover from an illness, injury, or hospitalization. While healthcare providers are constantly striving to improve patients' health and minimize hospitalizations, nutrition is often not top of mind, yet it plays a critical role in helping adults bounce back and resume their normal routine.

Show Full Article

In the first-of-its-kind study, published today in the Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition, more than 1,500 home health patients were followed for 90 days. The study found that when patients at risk for malnutrition received a comprehensive nutrition care program, including nutrition drinks, to aid in their recovery:

  • Risk of being hospitalized was significantly reduced by 24% in the first 30 days, nearly 23% after 60 days, and 18% after 90 days.
  • Healthcare costs were reduced by more than $2.3 million or about $1,500 per patient at risk for malnutrition treated over the course of 90 days.

''Our goal as a home healthcare provider is to help patients get back on their feet as quickly as possible and to keep them out of the hospital,'' said Katie Riley, R.N., vice president, a post-acute chief nursing officer for Advocate Aurora Health and the lead study author.

''While the primary reason people come to home health isn't because they're malnourished or at risk, we have found that when we do pay attention to their nutrition care, it helps promote their strength and prevents them from going back to the hospital, which ultimately reduces healthcare costs.''

A RECIPE FOR RECOVERY

As many as 1 in 3 home health patients are at risk of malnutrition, which can impact their recovery or cause further health issues.1,3 But malnutrition often goes unrecognized as it can be invisible to the eye and can occur in both underweight and overweight individuals.

Therefore, more healthcare systems are starting to focus efforts on the identification and management of malnourished or at-risk patients through regular monitoring and follow up.

''It's clear that nutrition can be a simple, cost-effective tool to improve patient outcomes,'' said Suela Sulo, Ph.D., health outcomes researcher at Abbott and a study author.

''Healthcare systems are driven to improve patient care while reducing costs. Our research shows that prioritizing nutrition across different settings of care - or from hospital to home - can significantly cut costs while improving patients' health.''

While home health often helps jumpstart the road to recovery, it's even more effective when patients are given the necessary nutrition education and tools to take their health by the reins, even after they stop receiving visits from clinicians.

''Educating people on the benefits of proper nutritional care can empower them to continue thinking about their nutrition and drinking their supplements,'' said Gretchen VanDerBosch, R.D., a lead registered dietitian at Advocate Health Care and a study author. ''By maintaining proper nutrition, patients have greater strength, heal faster, have fewer falls and reduced readmissions.''

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

National Nutrition Week

National Nutrition Week is observed from 1st to the 7th of September every year. The theme for this year 2018 is 'Ensuring focused interventions on addressing under-nutrition during the first 1,000 days of the Child: Better Child Health.'

Nutrition Education for Kids

Effective nutrition education in schools can eventually force children to rethink about their eating habits and form their own new ones.

Study Shows How Motivation Influences Diet and Nutrition

New research suggests that people with a positive attitude are more likely to eat healthily.

Quiz on Nutrition IQ

With increasing health awareness, a lot of people are making sure that they eat nutritious food. A well-balanced diet is not only important for growing children, it is equally important for the middle-aged group as well as the elderly. But are your ...

Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda

According to Ayurvedic science the root cause of any disease is the accumulation of toxic substances in the body. The toxic accumulation depletes the cells of its oxygen, energy and promotes ill heath.

Health Benefits of Eating Asparagus

Asparagus is a vegetable packed with nutrients and vitamins that are essential for our body. Asparagus has numerous health benefits that are important for overall health.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

The Cabbage Diet Zone Diet The Macrobiotic Diet Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Magical Millets for Your Health Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda Nutrition IQ Health Benefits of Eating Asparagus Health Insurance - India 

What's New on Medindia

World Vitiligo Day: Focus on Mental Health

Health Benefits of Cinnamon

Top 7 Benefits of Using Fitness Apps
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive