Novel Therapeutic Strategy to Treat Melanoma

April 26, 2018
Targeting telomerase is an effective therapeutic strategy for treating NRAS-mutant melanoma, shows new study. Moreover, the therapeutic effect is enhanced when the strategy was paired with an inhibitor of mitochondrial function. The study from The Wistar Institute is published in Oncogene.
"Many melanoma patients do not benefit from new treatment options or experience disease progression because of resistance. Our research advances the search for novel therapeutic strategies to treat NRAS-mutant melanoma, which is highly resistant to most therapies and associated with poor prognosis," said lead researcher Jessie Villanueva, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Molecular & Cellular Oncogenesis Program at Wistar.

Targeting NRAS as well as the other oncogenes of the Ras family has proven extremely challenging, according to Villanueva, and researchers have resorted to searching for vulnerabilities in NRAS-mutant cancer cells that can provide alternative therapeutic targets.

Mutations in the regulatory element of the TERT gene, which encodes the catalytic subunit of telomerase, are found in more than 70 percent of melanomas. Telomerase is an enzyme that protects the integrity of chromosome ends during replication and represents a promising target for cancer therapy because it is absent in most normal adult cells while its reactivation in malignant cells allows continuous cell divisions.

"We linked the presence of mutant NRAS to TERT expression and showed that NRAS mutant melanoma cells are highly dependent on telomerase," said Villanueva. "We also demonstrated the therapeutic value of exploiting this dependency by inducing telomere dysfunction, which caused cell death selectively in NRAS mutant cells and not in normal cells that do not express telomerase."

Villanueva and colleagues studied the consequence of NRAS depletion on gene expression in NRAS-mutant melanoma cells, focusing on genes that regulate proliferation. They observed a strong decrease in expression of TERT. They then inhibited telomerase activity via TERT gene silencing or induced telomere dysfunction through a telomerase substrate, called 6-thio-dG; both interventions led to extensive cell death and DNA damage. They also observed an increase in expression of several enzymes involved in the function of mitochondria, the organelles designated to energy production, suggesting that following telomere dysfunction cells put in place an adaptive metabolic response that helps them cope with the damage.

"We asked whether inhibition of mitochondrial function could synergize with the anti-melanoma effects of telomere dysfunction," said Patricia Reyes-Uribe, a research assistant in the Villanueva Lab and the first author of the study. "We found that the mitochondrial inhibitor gamitrinib enhances the cytotoxic effects of TERT depletion or 6-thio-dG selectively in NRAS mutant tumor cells."

These observations were reproduced in vivo in a mouse model of NRAS-mutant melanoma by showing that the combination of gamitrinib and 6-thio-dG reduced tumor size and substantially prolonged survival.

"Our work provides proof-of-principle that we can successfully address drug resistance by developing combination therapies that simultaneously impair telomerase and block adaptive resistance mechanisms," added Villanueva.



Source: Eurekalert
Related Links

Presurgical Targeted Therapy can Delay Recurrence of High-risk Stage 3 Melanoma

Presurgical Targeted Therapy can Delay Recurrence of High-risk Stage 3 Melanoma

A presurgical treatment for melanoma using targeting therapies can delay the rate of relapse and progression of stage 3 metastatic melanoma.

Melanoma Skin Cancers Linked With Reduced Risk of Alzheimer's Disease

Melanoma Skin Cancers Linked With Reduced Risk of Alzheimer's Disease

Diagnosis of malignant melanoma (skin cancer) was associated with a 61% reduced risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

Attacking Melanoma With a Combination Therapy

Attacking Melanoma With a Combination Therapy

Study findings have implications for treating tumors lacking tumor suppressor gene PTEN.

New Treatment Could Keep Melanoma at Bay

New Treatment Could Keep Melanoma at Bay

Changing schedules of drug administration for melanoma can improve outcomes leading to more complete responses in animals models of the disease, revealed study.

Melanoma

Melanoma

Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer caused largely due to exposure to the suns damaging UV rays. It commonly arises from new or pre-existing moles.

Skin Cancer

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.

Ultra-Violet Radiation

Ultra-Violet Radiation

Discovery of Ultraviolet and Infrared Radiation  Herschel used prism and thermometer to measure temperature of seven colors of the rainbow and Ritter also discovered electro-magnetic emissions.

More News on:

Skin Cancer Ultra-Violet Radiation Melanoma 

What's New on Medindia

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis present in rodents ...

 Are Steroids Bad For You?

Are Steroids Bad For You?

Steroids are miracle drugs but have to be used with caution. Some steroids are illegal to use, ...

 Placental Abruption / Abruptio Placentae

Placental Abruption / Abruptio Placentae

Abruptio placenta is a serious but rare complication of pregnancy where a separation of placenta ...

 View All

