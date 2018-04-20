medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Attacking Melanoma With a Combination Therapy

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 20, 2018 at 3:51 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Two drugs designed to boost T cell performance, when given in combination may enhance the immune system's ability to kill melanoma tumors deficient in the tumor suppressor gene PTEN. The pre- clinical study of the two drugs was led by investigators at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Attacking Melanoma With a Combination Therapy
Attacking Melanoma With a Combination Therapy

The study combined OX40 agonist antibody and GSK2366771. OX40 is a protein critical to cell signaling required for T cells to fully function; while OX40 agonist antibodies are drugs that make the process more efficient. GSK236671 is an investigational drug that inhibits a pathway often linked to cancer called PI3K. Together, the agents appear to be the cellular equivalent of stepping on the gas, revving up T cells and providing the extra power they need to more efficiently kill cancer cells.

Study findings were presented today at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2018 in Chicago. The study results builds on prior investigations by the research team which demonstrated that activation of the PI3K pathway by PTEN tumor loss created a "microenvironment" allowing tumors to evade immune suppression.

"In our latest study, results suggest that the combination of an OX40 agonist antibody and GSK2636771 may induce robust and durable antitumor T-cell immunity," said Weiyi Peng, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor of Melanoma Medical Oncology, and co-lead of the study. "These results also provide a rationale to explore the clinical activity of an OX40 agonist antibody in combination with GSK2636771 in cancer patients with PTEN loss tumors."

PTEN loss occurs in many cancers including breast, colorectal, prostate and others. By using a genetically engineered mouse model of melanoma, the team was able to spontaneously develop tumors with PTEN loss, and observe the combination therapy.

"We saw significantly delayed tumor growth and improved survival time of mice bearing PTEN loss tumors," said Patrick Hwu, M.D., division head of Cancer Medicine and principal investigator of the study. "This combinational treatment also was well tolerated and enhanced the number of CD8 T cells at the tumor site. These results suggest GSK2636771 treatment can 'synergize' with OX40 agonist antibodies to augment effector functions of tumor-reactive T cells."

To confirm this synergistic effect, the team measured serum levels of signaling proteins in tumor-bearing mice receiving OX40 agonist antibodies alone or in combination with GSK2636771. Serum levels of proteins secreted by powerful memory or effector T cells, which are longer lasting and more capable of "remembering" cancer cells, were significantly increased in the combination therapy versus OX40 agonist antibody alone.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Related Links

Melanoma

Melanoma

Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer caused largely due to exposure to the sun's damaging UV rays. It commonly arises from new or pre-existing moles.

New Compound Identified Can Inhibit Melanoma Cell Growth

New Compound Identified Can Inhibit Melanoma Cell Growth

Corin, a novel compound identified targets specific epigenetic modifying proteins in tumor cells that aids in inhibiting the growth of melanoma cells.

New Treatment Could Keep Melanoma at Bay

New Treatment Could Keep Melanoma at Bay

Changing schedules of drug administration for melanoma can improve outcomes leading to more complete responses in animals models of the disease, revealed study.

Novel Study Finds a Way to Prevent Melanoma Metastasis

Novel Study Finds a Way to Prevent Melanoma Metastasis

Leukemia drugs may target cathepsins (enzymes highly expressed in cancer cells) and can prevent the spread of cancer cells to other parts of the body, finds a new study.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Combination Therapy for High Blood Pressure

Combination Therapy for High Blood Pressure

Anti-hypertensive agents are still the treatment drugs for hypertension but recent advances indicate that combination therapy may be a more effective form of treatment.

Skin Cancer

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.

Ultra-Violet Radiation

Ultra-Violet Radiation

Discovery of Ultraviolet and Infrared Radiation – Herschel used prism and thermometer to measure temperature of seven colors of the rainbow and Ritter also discovered electro-magnetic emissions.

More News on:

Skin Cancer Ultra-Violet Radiation Reiki and Pranic Healing Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Melanoma Combination Therapy for High Blood Pressure Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...