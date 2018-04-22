Melanoma Skin Cancers Linked With Reduced Risk of Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease risk decreased in patients with malignant melanoma, revealed study published in Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology.

‘Diagnosis of malignant melanoma (skin cancer) was associated with a 61% reduced risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.’

The study included patients aged 60-88 years with a clinic follow-up of at least 1 year and no diagnosis of AD or skin cancer at the beginning of the study.Of 1147 patients who were later diagnosed with malignant melanoma, 5 were diagnosed with subsequent AD. Of 2506 who were diagnosed with basal cell cancer, 5 had a subsequent AD diagnosis, and of 967 who were diagnosed with squamous cell cancer, only 1 had a subsequent AD diagnosis.For basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas, the reduced risks were 82% and 92%, respectively.Source: Eurekalert