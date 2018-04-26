medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Dental News

3D Printed Drug-filled Dentures can Reduce Fungal Mouth Infections

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 26, 2018 at 12:59 PM Dental News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Using 3-D printers to build dentures filled with microscopic capsules that periodically release Amphotericin B, an antifungal medication could help better treat mouth infections called denture-related stomatitis, according to new study from the University at Buffalo. Nearly two-thirds of the U.S. denture-wearing population suffer frequent fungal infections that cause inflammation, redness and swelling in the mouth.
3D Printed Drug-filled Dentures can Reduce Fungal Mouth Infections
3D Printed Drug-filled Dentures can Reduce Fungal Mouth Infections

A study describing the work, recently published in Materials Today Communications, found that the drug-filled dentures can reduce fungal growth. Unlike current treatment options, such as antiseptic mouthwashes, baking soda and microwave disinfection, the new development can also help prevent infection while the dentures are in use.

"The major impact of this innovative 3-D printing system is its potential impact on saving cost and time," says Praveen Arany, DDS, PhD, the study's senior author and an assistant professor in the Department of Oral Biology in the UB School of Dental Medicine.

The technology allows clinicians to rapidly create customized dentures chair-side, a vast improvement over conventional manufacturing that can vary from a few days to weeks, says Arany, who also has an appointment in UB's Department of Biomedical Engineering, a joint program in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB and the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Applications from this research, says Arany, could be applied to various other clinical therapies, including splints, stents, casts and prosthesis.

"The antifungal application could prove invaluable among those highly susceptible to infection, such as the elderly, hospitalized or disabled patients," he says. The dental biomaterials market - worth more than $66 billion in 2015 - is expected to grow 14 percent by 2020. A large part of the industry is focused on dental polymers, particularly the fabrication of dentures.

UB researchers printed their dentures with acrylamide, the current go-to material for denture fabrication. The study sought to determine if these dentures maintained the strength of conventional dentures and if the material could effectively release antifungal medication.

To test the strength of the teeth, researchers used a flexural strength testing machine to bend the dentures and discover their breaking points. A conventional lab-fabricated denture was used as a control. Although the flexural strength of the 3-D printed dentures was 35 percent less than that of the conventional pair, the printed teeth never fractured.

To examine the release of medication in the printed dentures, the team filled the antifungal agent into biodegradable, permeable microspheres. The microspheres protect the drug during the heat printing process, and allow the release of medication as they gradually degrade.

The investigation involved the development of an innovative form of acrylamide designed to carry antifungal payloads, and a novel syringe pump system to combine the dental polymer and microspheres during the printing process.

The dentures were tested with one, five and 10 layers of material to learn if additional layers would allow the dentures to hold more medication. The researchers found the sets with five and 10 layers were impermeable and were not effective at dispensing the medication. Release was not hindered in the more porous single layer, and fungal growth was successfully reduced.

Future research aims to reinforce the mechanical strength of 3-D printed dentures with glass fibers and carbon nanotubes, and focus on denture relining. - the readjustment of dentures to maintain proper fit.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Aspergillosis

Aspergillosis

Aspergillosis is an infection caused by fungus Aspergillus, usually in people with reduced immunity. Antifungal drugs are used for treatment of Aspergillosis.

Athletes Foot

Athletes Foot

Athlete's foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.

Chromoblastomycosis

Chromoblastomycosis

Chromoblastomycosis, a chronic fungal skin disease, infects the skin and subcutaneous tissue through the opening of a traumatic injury. This dermatiaceous fungal infection responds slowly to fungal treatment.

Cryptococcal Meningitis

Cryptococcal Meningitis

Cryptococcal meningitis is a fungal infection affecting the coverings of the brain (meninges). It is rare in healthy persons and affects those with poor immunity such as AIDS patients or on immunosuppressive treatments.

Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue is the only muscle that is attached to only one end. The abnormalities of the tongue include tongue disease, tongue tie and size-related anomalies.

More News on:

Tongue Abnormalities 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic Plague

Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis present in rodents ...

 Are Steroids Bad For You?

Are Steroids Bad For You?

Steroids are miracle drugs but have to be used with caution. Some steroids are illegal to use, ...

 Placental Abruption / Abruptio Placentae

Placental Abruption / Abruptio Placentae

Abruptio placenta is a serious but rare complication of pregnancy where a separation of placenta ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...