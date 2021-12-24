Novel Therapeutic Approach for Mutant ALS (amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) Gene

Advertisement

The team found thatknown as dipeptide repeat proteins (DPRs) in the trial participants. The engineered nucleotides thereby hold the potential to catalyze further treatments options for ALS, FTD, and other neurodegenerative diseases.says Dr. Brown, the Leo P. and Theresa M. LaChance Chair in Medical Research, and professor of neurology at UMass Chan Medical School and lead author of the study.Source: Medindia