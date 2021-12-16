About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Incidence And Mortality Rates Of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Among Athletes

by Karishma Abhishek on December 16, 2021 at 4:57 PM
Font : A-A+

Incidence And Mortality Rates Of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Among Athletes

Incidence and mortality rates of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) among the athletes who played in the National Football League (NFL) have been identified by a study published in the JAMA Network Open.

ALS is a rare motor neuron disease that is characterized by loss of upper and lower motor neurons, leading to rapid disability and death. The hallmark of ALS is the accumulation of ubiquitinated TDP-43 (Ub-TDP-43) protein aggregates in motor neurons.

Advertisement


Nearly 19,423 NFL athletes, debuted between 1960 and 2019 were enrolled in the study. All the players participated in one or more professional game that was conducted between October 3, 2020, and July 19, 2021.

It was found that the athletes had nearly 4 times higher incidence and mortality rates of ALS when compared with the US male population. Interestingly, these athletes with ALS diagnosis had played football for approximately 2.5 years longer than those without ALS.

The study thereby states that certain NFL factors and their duration may increase the incidence and mortality rates of ALS, thereby estimating the screening of ALS risk factors as a critical public health issue.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Link Between Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART) and Ment...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Effect of Mediterranean Diet or Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction in Small-For-Gestational-Age (SGA) Birth Weights
Effect of Mediterranean Diet or Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction in Small-For-Gestational-Age (SGA) Birth Weights
Tooth Whitening—Guide to a Brighter Smile
Tooth Whitening—Guide to a Brighter Smile
Manage High Blood Pressure with Regular Yogurt Intake
Manage High Blood Pressure with Regular Yogurt Intake
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Restless Legs Syndrome Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Wrist Sprain 

Recommended Reading
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Scientists Open Doors to Novel Diagnostics for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Scientists Open Doors to Novel Diagnostics for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Detailed structure of the pathological molecule associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) ...
Repurposed Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Drug Against Rare Genetic Disorder
Repurposed Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Drug Against Rare Genetic Disorder
Repurposed ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) drug may help slow down a rare genetic disorder in .....
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mental...
Wrist Sprain
Wrist Sprain
A wrist sprain is an injury to a ligament in the wrist. It may be mild, moderate or severe, dependin...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close