Link Between Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART) and Mental Health Clarified!

Young adults born with assisted reproductive techniques (ART) may have good mental health as per a large observational study at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, published in JAMA Psychiatry.
The study thereby nullifies the previously existing concern of ART — leading to poorer mental health in children during their adolescence and young adulthood.
The team followed more than 1.2 million people born in Sweden between 1994 and 2006, using individually linked population-based data. Nearly 31,565 participants (between 12 and 25 years of age) conceived with ART.
The study thereby states that use of ART poses no adverse effects on children's psychiatric health during their adolescence.
"These findings are overall reassuring with respect to the psychiatric health of adolescents conceived with ART, a group that we are now for the first time able to follow into early adulthood," says the study's corresponding author Chen Wang, a doctoral student at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Karolinska Institutet.
Source: Medindia