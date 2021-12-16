Link Between Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART) and Mental Health Clarified!

Young adults born with assisted reproductive techniques (ART) may have good mental health as per a large observational study at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, published in JAMA Psychiatry.



The study thereby nullifies the previously existing concern of ART — leading to poorer mental health in children during their adolescence and young adulthood.

‘Young adults born with assisted reproductive techniques (ART) may have good mental health, thereby nullifying the link between ART and poorer mental health during adolescence.’