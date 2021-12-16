How to Detect Schizophrenia-associated Rare Genetic Variants?

Advertisement

"The hypothesis is that these patients might have a greater prevalence of disease-causing mutations because they have such a severe form of the illness, and that's what we ended up seeing," said Zoghbi, corresponding author of the study and Beth K. And Stuart C. Yudofsky Scholar at Baylor.Researchers examined mutations across a set of intolerant genes, which are infrequently mutated in the healthy, general population.Later, they conducted genetic sequencing and examined the burden of rare, damaging variants impacting gene function in three groups: people with severe schizophrenia, people with typical schizophrenia, and a control group of healthy individuals.The severe schizophrenia group also had a higher variant burden in genes previously associated with schizophrenia than the group with typical schizophrenia.Identifying rare variant risk factors in individuals with severe schizophrenia could lead to a better understanding of prognosis and treatment resistance and more opportunities for genetic counseling for families impacted by this disease.This study also may lay the groundwork for future research on therapeutics to target genetic mutations associated with schizophrenia.Source: Medindia