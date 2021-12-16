New Fabric is Very Innovative in Handling Heat and Sweat

Advertisement

Strategically placing patches of a material that can let out heat when a person is sweating, results in making a one-piece-fits-all textile.When attempting to make such a dual-purpose material, scientists turned to nylon.However, Nylon is not known for making particularly warm clothing, so they added a layer of heat-trapping silver on top.Expecting the weight of the silver to bog down the nylon flaps, the layer was kept as thin as possible. But to their surprise, the silver addition made the flaps curl back even more.After experimenting with various thicknesses of silver, scientists discovered a Goldilocks spot around 50 nanometers, which is 2,000 times thinner than a sheet of paper.Any thinner and the phenomena would not be as strong. Any thicker and the weight of the silver started interfering with the vents opening.Scientists explained this confusing finding that when the bottom layer of nylon gets wet, it wants to expand like a sheet being pulled from its sides since it is attached to the silver on top, it cannot stretch in those directions.The easiest option remaining is for the two-layer material to curl up, allowing the nylon to expand while forcing the silver to shrink. Then researchers created a patch about the size of a human hand with flaps about the size of a fingernail.This approach has advantages to existing methods of venting heat through warm clothing, such as placing zippers beneath the armpits. The sweating parts of the body need to be vented, which is not necessarily the underarms.Scientists are working on making the vents as small as possible while retaining their effectiveness. They are also exploring using a top nanocomposite layer that could make the material any color without changing its thermal attributes.Source: Medindia