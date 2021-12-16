About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Fabric is Very Innovative in Handling Heat and Sweat

by Dr Jayashree on December 16, 2021 at 8:38 PM
Font : A-A+

New Fabric is Very Innovative in Handling Heat and Sweat

Lightweight cloth material is developed by Scientists at Duke University that traps heat energy when dry but opens a series of tiny vents to let heat escape when a person starts sweating. The vents close again to retain heat once they are dry.

The approach is described in the journal Science Advances.

Advertisement


"People who are skiing or hiking in colder weather usually wear layers so they can adjust how much heat their clothing is trapping as their body heats up," said Po-Chun Hsu, assistant professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at Duke.

Strategically placing patches of a material that can let out heat when a person is sweating, results in making a one-piece-fits-all textile.

When attempting to make such a dual-purpose material, scientists turned to nylon. It is inexpensive, lightweight, soft, and if cut into flaps, nylon curls in on itself a little bit when one side is exposed to moisture.
Advertisement

However, Nylon is not known for making particularly warm clothing, so they added a layer of heat-trapping silver on top.

Expecting the weight of the silver to bog down the nylon flaps, the layer was kept as thin as possible. But to their surprise, the silver addition made the flaps curl back even more.

After experimenting with various thicknesses of silver, scientists discovered a Goldilocks spot around 50 nanometers, which is 2,000 times thinner than a sheet of paper.

Any thinner and the phenomena would not be as strong. Any thicker and the weight of the silver started interfering with the vents opening.

Scientists explained this confusing finding that when the bottom layer of nylon gets wet, it wants to expand like a sheet being pulled from its sides since it is attached to the silver on top, it cannot stretch in those directions.

The easiest option remaining is for the two-layer material to curl up, allowing the nylon to expand while forcing the silver to shrink. Then researchers created a patch about the size of a human hand with flaps about the size of a fingernail.

Compared with an average traditional textile represented by a blend of polyester and spandex, the material is about 16% warmer when dry with the flaps closed and 14% cooler when humid with the flaps open.

This approach has advantages to existing methods of venting heat through warm clothing, such as placing zippers beneath the armpits. The sweating parts of the body need to be vented, which is not necessarily the underarms.

Scientists are working on making the vents as small as possible while retaining their effectiveness. They are also exploring using a top nanocomposite layer that could make the material any color without changing its thermal attributes.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< How to Detect Schizophrenia-associated Rare Genetic Variant...
How Exercise Protects Against the Consequences of Aging? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Effect of Mediterranean Diet or Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction in Small-For-Gestational-Age (SGA) Birth Weights
Effect of Mediterranean Diet or Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction in Small-For-Gestational-Age (SGA) Birth Weights
Tooth Whitening—Guide to a Brighter Smile
Tooth Whitening—Guide to a Brighter Smile
Manage High Blood Pressure with Regular Yogurt Intake
Manage High Blood Pressure with Regular Yogurt Intake
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Hyperhidrosis 

Recommended Reading
Heat Exhaustion
Heat Exhaustion
Heat exhaustion is a heat-related illness and occurs when the body gets too hot. Heat exhaustion ......
Heat Stroke
Heat Stroke
Heat stroke is caused when body temperature or hyperthermia exceeds 40.6°C or 105.1°F. Heat stroke ...
Hypothermia
Hypothermia
Hypothermia occurs when body temperature drops to 35 degree Celsius or 95 degree Fahrenheit and ......
Top 12 Tricks to Stay Cool on Hot Summer Nights
Top 12 Tricks to Stay Cool on Hot Summer Nights
Hot summer nights are sweaty. There could be nothing worse than not being able to sleep at night ......
Hyperhidrosis
Hyperhidrosis
Hyperhidrosis is a condition of excess sweating and consists of primary and secondary hyperhidrosis....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close