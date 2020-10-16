Novel Technology can Diagnose Sickle Cell Disease in Record Time

New study has developed a new way to diagnose blood diseases such as sickle cell disease with sensitivity and accuracy and in only one minute. The technology is smaller than a quarter and needs only a small droplet of blood to measure protein interactions, dysfunction, or mutations, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Small.



"Sickle cell disease is the main cause of death in five percent of kids under five years old for lack of early diagnosis, in Africa," stated Angelo D'Alessandro, the coauthor of the study. "This common, life-threatening genetic condition is most prevalent in poor regions of the globe where newborn screening and diagnosis are rare."

‘Sickle cell disease affects hemoglobin levels, the molecule in red blood cells that delivers oxygen to cells throughout the body. ’





The investigators used Acousto Thermal Shift Assay (ATSA) to assess protein stability under altering conditions. ATSA uses ultrasound, or high-amplitude sound waves, to heat a protein sample. The tool then assessed data continuously, recording how much of the protein has melted at every fraction of change in degrees Celsius.



"Our design is seven to 34 times more sensitive," stated Ding. "The ATSA can identify the sickle cell protein from normal protein, while the traditional TSA method cannot."



Another advantage of the ATSA is cost reduction in terms of human labor and equipment.



Almost all life activities involve proteins. Hence, the investigators thought if they could measure the protein thermal stability change, they could detect these diseases that impact the protein stability.