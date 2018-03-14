Novel Screening Tool for Preeclampsia More Precise Than Current Method

A screening method for preeclampsia that combines maternal factors with biomarkers yields more accurate result than the methods recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), recent research finds.

Novel Screening Tool for Preeclampsia More Precise Than Current Method



Preeclampsia (PE) affects approximately 2 percent to 3 percent of pregnancies and can have serious health effects for both the mother and child. The condition is characterized by high



‘According to this study, the performance of first-trimester screening for preeclampsia (PE) by a method that uses Bayes' theorem to combine maternal factors with biomarkers is superior to that defined by current National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines.’ Recent evidence suggests that giving low-dose aspirin to women at high risk of the disorder can reduce the prevalence of the severest form of



This latest study called the Screening ProgRamme for prE-Eclampsia (SPREE) study was designed to compare the performance of first-trimester screening for PE by this alternative approach with that of the current NICE method. The study was conducted in seven National Health Service (NHS) maternity hospitals in England between April and December 2016. Singleton pregnancies at 11 to 13 weeks' gestation had recordings of maternal characteristics and medical history, as well as measurements of MAP, UtA-PI, and PlGF.



PE occurring at any point during



The findings indicate that the use of the simple algorithm based on maternal characteristics and easily measurable markers can identify approximately 80 percent of women who would go on to develop preterm-PE and would therefore benefit from taking prophylactic aspirin. The first-trimester combined test is freely available as a simple and user-friendly risk calculator via http://www.fetalmedicine.org and on the Fetal Medicine Foundation app.



"The SPREE study has provided definitive proof to support risk-based screening for preterm-PE using various biomarkers. It is now time to revise the professional guidelines and to move away from using a checklist-based method for screening." said co-senior author Liona Poon, MD, of King's College London, in London.



Basky Thilaganathan, MD, PhD, the journal's Editor-in-Chief, noted that the findings have important clinical implications. "Poon and colleagues have demonstrated that effective early pregnancy screening for preeclampsia is possible in a routine NHS hospital setting. They make a compelling case for the routine implementation of this protocol to halve the cases of early-onset severe preeclampsia cases in the UK" he said.



