Smoking is Associated with Hearing Loss – Quitting may Help

Smoking affects hearing, recent research published by Oxford University Press claims.



The study reports that smoking can result in loss of hearing and that quitting can reduce the risk of hearing loss.

Researchers analyzed data from annual health checkups, which included audio testing performed by a technician and a health-related lifestyle questionnaire completed by each participant. They examined the effects of smoking status (current, former, and never smokers), the number of cigarettes smoked per day, and the duration of



‘This study finds that smoking is associated with increased risk of hearing loss in a dose-response manner. Quitting smoking eliminates the excess risk of hearing loss. These results emphasize the need for tobacco control to prevent or delay the development of hearing loss.’ While the association between smoking and high-frequency



"With a large sample size, long follow-up period, and objective assessment of hearing loss, our study provides strong evidence that smoking is an independent risk factor of hearing loss," said the study's lead author Dr. Huanhuan Hu of Japan's National Center for Global Health and Medicine. "These results provide strong evidence to support that smoking is a causal factor for hearing loss and emphasize the need for tobacco control to prevent or delay the development of hearing loss."



