medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Novel Method to Evaluate Platelet Health Could Aid ER Doctors

by Iswarya on  March 14, 2019 at 10:33 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel method that can measure platelet function within two minutes and can aid doctors to determine which trauma patients might need a blood transfusion after being admitted to a hospital. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Communications.
Novel Method to Evaluate Platelet Health Could Aid ER Doctors
Novel Method to Evaluate Platelet Health Could Aid ER Doctors

Emergency room doctors often have only a few minutes to determine which patients are in need of a blood transfusion.

But currently, doctors have no direct method to assess the health of one of the most critical component of the blood: platelets. These tiny blood cells play a huge role in helping blood clot after an injury.

"Our system requires a tiny amount of blood to look at how healthy platelets are in real time," said co-corresponding author Nathan Sniadecki, an associate professor in the UW Department of Mechanical Engineering. "We found that platelet function is a far better measure of platelet health and whether a trauma patient will need a blood transfusion than current methods."

Platelets are the first responders to any sort of damage to blood vessels.

"They act as a sort of instant patch," Sniadecki said. "They become activated and stick to the damage, and then they rapidly change their shape to stretch and reach out for more of the wound surface or other platelets. Then they begin to come back together to compact and add strength to a clot."

In patients who've experienced trauma, however, platelets can lose the ability to do their jobs, including becoming less able to apply the forces needed to stop bleeding.

"When trauma patients come into the ER, we use a variety of methods to estimate their risk of bleeding, but none of these tests tells us specifically about platelet strength," said co-corresponding author Dr. Nathan White, an associate professor of emergency medicine at the UW School of Medicine.

White, Sniadecki and their team designed a microfluidic device that measures platelet forces in real time. First, the researchers inject a blood sample into the device. As the blood flows through it, the cells hit an obstacle course: tiny blocks and posts jutting up from the base of the device. This activates the platelets. They feel a massive force when they flow over the blocks, and then the surface of both the blocks and the posts are coated with a platelet-activating molecule.

"The block and post structures act as a mini wound surface," said lead author Lucas Ting, who conducted this research as a mechanical engineering doctoral student at the UW. "The platelets attach between the block and post, and they start to snowball. They aggregate to form a miniature plug that then begins to contract and pull the post toward the block. Based on how far the post moves, we can determine how functional the platelets are."

Sniadecki's lab has used post structures in microfluidic devices before to measure cell forces, but this is the first time that blocks have been added to the mix. Without the blocks, the platelets didn't stick to the posts.

"As the platelets whip around the block, they are forced to change direction rapidly, and that activates the platelets," Ting said.

To test their device, the researchers recruited participants from Harborview Medical Center. After providing informed consent, 93 trauma patients and ten healthy participants had their blood sampled when they arrived at the center.

The results showed a significant difference between the healthy participants' blood and that of the trauma patients. Trauma patients' platelets had decreased forces compared to healthy participants' platelets. Of the trauma patients, 17 required a blood transfusion during their first 24 hours in the hospital. These patients also had the lowest platelet forces compared to the trauma patients who didn't receive a transfusion.

Sometimes trauma patients have fewer platelets, so one current test in the ER is to count the number of platelets. But when the researchers looked at platelet count for this study, all blood samples -- including those from healthy participants had a comparable number of platelets.

"It's a big deal not just knowing how many platelets are in the blood but knowing how well they're actually functioning," White said. "It's not always obvious which patients will need a blood transfusion, and a device like this can really help us make decisions quickly."

Currently the team is working to make the device more user-friendly.

"It's still a prototype where you have to have some training in how to operate it to get a reading," said Ting, who is now director of research and development at Stasys Medical Corporation, the company that spun out from this research.

"Our goal is to make it user-friendly and comparable to a blood sugar monitoring device where people deposit blood samples on a strip and put it into the reader. Then the reader just takes care of it."

The team also hopes the device will be useful for measuring platelet strength in other areas of medicine, such as measuring how blood-thinning medications like aspirin or Plavix affect different patients or helping neurosurgeons monitor patients for bleeding complications during surgery.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Trauma Care

Accident and trauma care is an important public health challenge that requires immediate attention. Injury (trauma) is the leading cause of death for all age groups under the age of 44.

Microwave Helmet to Spot Bleeding in the Brain After Trauma

Scientists have developed a microwave helmet that can be used for pre-hospital screening for bleeding in the brain in the event of a trauma

Experimental Drug Could Prevent Severe Bleeding With Factor Xa Inhibitors

Andexanet, the experimental drug can be used to reverse severe bleeding in patients with Factor Xa Inhibitor medications.

Immediate Treatment With Tranexamic Acid Improves Survival Outcomes in Bleeding Patients

Tranexamic acid improves survival outcomes in patients with bleeding due to trauma or childbirth when administered within three hours of the onset of the bleeding.

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission

Epidemiologic studies indicate three broad yet distinct geographic patterns of transmission

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission 

What's New on Medindia

Wrinkles

Trigger Finger

Food Choices During Traveling
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive