medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

Could Climatic Change Be Causing Heart Attacks?

by Rishika Gupta on  March 14, 2019 at 12:13 AM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Heart attack risk has been found to be influenced by extreme climatic changes, finds a new study. This heart attack risk has been found to be more in people with diabetes or hyperlipidemia.
Could Climatic Change Be Causing Heart Attacks?
Could Climatic Change Be Causing Heart Attacks?

The environment can have a major effect on the human cardiovascular system. It has long been assumed that severe spikes in temperature increase the risk of heart attack. "In the case of very high and very low temperatures, in particular, this has been clearly demonstrated. In this latest study, we wanted to see to what extent the heat and cold-related heart attack risk has changed over the years," explains Dr. Kai Chen, a researcher at the Institute of Epidemiology at Helmholtz Zentrum München.

Together with colleagues from Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, Augsburg University Hospital and Nördlingen Hospital, he examined data from the Myocardial Infarction Register Augsburg. The study looked at more than 27,000 heart attack patients between 1987 and 2014. The average age of the patients studied was around 63, 73% were men and about 13,000 ended in the death of the patient.

The individual heart attacks were compared against meteorological data on the day of the attack and adjusted for a range of additional factors, such as the day of the week and socioeconomic status. The key finding from the study, explains Chen was that "Over a period of 28 years, we found that there has been an increase in heat-induced heart attack risk in recent years."

In order to demonstrate this, the researchers compared data from 1987 to 2000 with data from 2001 to 2014. "Our analysis showed that, over the last few years, the risk of heat-induced heart attack with increasing average daily temperature has risen compared to the previous investigation period," explains Chen.

Individuals with diabetes or hyperlipidemia were particularly at risk over the latter period. The researchers suspect that this is partly a result of global warming, but that it is also a consequence of an increase in risk factors such as diabetes and hyperlipidemia, which have made the population more susceptible to heat.

Is climate change a heart attack risk?

"Our study suggests that greater consideration should be given to high temperatures as a potential trigger for heart attacks - especially in view of climate change," explains lead researcher Dr. Alexandra Schneider. "Extreme weather events, like the 2018 heat waves in Europe, could in the future result in an increase in cardiovascular disease. At the same time, there is likely to be a decrease in cold-related heart attacks here in Germany. Our analysis suggests a lower risk in the future, but this lower risk was not significant and very cold days will continue to represent a potential trigger for heart attacks." To what extent increases in heat-related heart attacks will be counterbalanced by a decrease in cold-related heart attacks is not yet clear, explains the epidemiologist. Her group is currently performing extrapolations aimed at modeling this change in risk both in scenarios where the world meets the Paris Agreement's 1.5 °C and 2 °C targets and in scenarios where these targets are missed.

In addition, the researchers are also planning to corroborate their findings by carrying out additional, multicenter studies.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Virus-infected Bacteria Could Provide Help in the Fight Against Climate Change: Study

Marine microbes carry out the processes that are essential for all of earth's biogeochemical cycles, including many that play a role in climate change.

Lancet Reports the Need for Urgent Action to Tackle Obesity, Climate Change

Global pandemics of undernutrition, obesity and climate change are interlinked, revealed Lancet report.

Climate Change Will Widen Inequality Gap in India: Report

Climate change will widen the inequality gap in India. Exposure to extreme weather risks is unevenly distributed between states like Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Air Pollution, Climate Change Can Lead to Millions of Premature Deaths

Early death risk: Air pollution and climate change can significantly affect human health and lead to millions of premature deaths, reveals a new study.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis 

What's New on Medindia

Wrinkles

Trigger Finger

Food Choices During Traveling
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive