Breast Cancer Could be Treated With a Diabetes Drug

Font : A- A+



Resistant breast cancers that currently have no targeted therapy can now be treated with a repurposed common diabetes drug and another drug used in the treatment of a group of inherited and acquired disorders reveals research.

Breast Cancer Could be Treated With a Diabetes Drug



The study, led by the University of Chicago, showed that the two existing drugs named metformin and haemin suppress tumor growth in mice, Xinhua reported.



‘Haemin plus metformin combination could potentially suppress the tumor growth, and apart from breast cancer, its application could be extended to various other types of cancers also.’ "This is the first joint use of these two drugs. We think we have elucidated a new mechanism, something basic and fundamental, and found ways to use it," said Marsha Rosner, Professor at the varsity.



The researchers found that the primary anti-cancer target for haemin is a transcription factor known as BACH1 (BTB and CNC homology1). This protein is often highly expressed in triple negative breast cancers and is required for metastasis.



BACH1 targets mitochondrial metabolism and can suppress a key source of cellular energy. When BACH1 is high, this energy source is shut down, the report said.



However, when cancer cells were treated with haemin, BACH1 was reduced, causing BACH1-depleted cancer cells to change metabolic pathways. This caused cancers that are vulnerable to metformin to suppress mitochondrial respiration.



"We found that this novel combination, haemin plus metformin, can suppress tumor growth, and we validated this in mouse tumor models," explained Jiyoung Lee from the varsity.



The findings can extend beyond breast cancer. BACH1 expression is enriched not only in triple negative breast cancers, but is also seen in many other cancers including lung, kidney, uterus, prostate and acute myeloid leukemia, the researchers noted.



However, neither of the drugs were originally designed to treat cancer.



Metformin, discovered in 1922 and used clinically since 1957, was developed to treat Type-2 diabetes. It decreases glucose production by the liver and increases insulin sensitivity.



Haemin, marketed as panhematin, was first crystallized from blood in 1853. It is now used to treat defects of haemin synthesis. These defects can cause porphyrias, a group of inherited and acquired disorders.







Source: IANS The study, led by the University of Chicago, showed that the two existing drugs named metformin and haemin suppress tumor growth in mice, Xinhua reported."This is the first joint use of these two drugs. We think we have elucidated a new mechanism, something basic and fundamental, and found ways to use it," said Marsha Rosner, Professor at the varsity.The researchers found that the primary anti-cancer target for haemin is a transcription factor known as BACH1 (BTB and CNC homology1). This protein is often highly expressed in triple negative breast cancers and is required for metastasis.BACH1 targets mitochondrial metabolism and can suppress a key source of cellular energy. When BACH1 is high, this energy source is shut down, the report said.However, when cancer cells were treated with haemin, BACH1 was reduced, causing BACH1-depleted cancer cells to change metabolic pathways. This caused cancers that are vulnerable to metformin to suppress mitochondrial respiration."We found that this novel combination, haemin plus metformin, can suppress tumor growth, and we validated this in mouse tumor models," explained Jiyoung Lee from the varsity.The findings can extend beyond breast cancer. BACH1 expression is enriched not only in triple negative breast cancers, but is also seen in many other cancers including lung, kidney, uterus, prostate and acute myeloid leukemia, the researchers noted.However, neither of the drugs were originally designed to treat cancer.Metformin, discovered in 1922 and used clinically since 1957, was developed to treat Type-2 diabetes. It decreases glucose production by the liver and increases insulin sensitivity.Haemin, marketed as panhematin, was first crystallized from blood in 1853. It is now used to treat defects of haemin synthesis. These defects can cause porphyrias, a group of inherited and acquired disorders.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: