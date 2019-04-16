medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Novel Fingerprint Database may Help Identify New Cancer Culprits

by Iswarya on  April 16, 2019 at 1:04 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Using a novel catalog of DNA mutation 'fingerprints' researchers might be able to pinpoint the culprits for individual tumors, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Cell.
Novel Fingerprint Database may Help Identify New Cancer Culprits
Novel Fingerprint Database may Help Identify New Cancer Culprits

Scientists in Cambridge and London have developed a catalog of DNA mutation 'fingerprints' that could help doctors pinpoint the environmental culprit responsible for a patient's tumor - including showing some of the fingerprints left in lung tumors by specific chemicals found in tobacco smoke.

Our DNA, the human genome, comprises of a string of molecules known as nucleotides. These are represented by the letters A, C, G, and T. Sometimes; changes occur in the 'spelling' of our DNA - an A becomes a G, for example. These changes, known as mutations, can be caused by a number of factors, some environmental, such as exposure to tobacco smoke or to ultraviolet light.

As cells divide and multiply, they make copies of their DNA, so any spelling mistakes will be reproduced. Over time, the number of errors accumulates leading to uncontrolled cell growth - the development of tumors.

Previously, scientists have had only a limited number of tools for working out the cause of an individual's tumor. As it is now possible to study the entire human genome very rapidly, scientists have been able to find all the mutations in a patient's cancer, and see patterns - or 'mutational signatures' - in these tumors.

Now, in a study a team of researchers from the University of Cambridge and King's College London has developed a comprehensive catalog of the mutational signatures caused by 41 environmental agents linked to cancer. In future they hope to expand it further, using similar experimental techniques, to produce an encyclopedia of mutation patterns caused by environmental agents.

"Mutational signatures are the fingerprints that carcinogens leave behind on our DNA, and just like fingerprints, each one is unique," explains Dr. Serena Nik-Zainal from the Department of Medical Genetics and MRC Cancer Unit at the University of Cambridge, who led the Cambridge Team. "They allow us to treat tumors as a crime scene and, like forensic scientists, allow us to identify the culprit - and their accomplices - responsible for the tumor."

The researchers exposed induced pluripotent stem cells - skin cells that have been reprogrammed to return to their original, 'master' state - to 79 known or suspected environmental carcinogens. The team then used whole genome sequencing to look at the patterns of changes caused by the agents and found that 41 of the suspects left a characteristic fingerprint on the stem cells' DNA.

"We've used this technique to create the most comprehensive catalog to date of the patterns of DNA damage produced by environmental agents across the whole human genome," explains Professor David Phillips, who led the King's College London team. "It should allow us to examine a patient's tumor and identify some of the carcinogens they have been exposed to that may have caused cancer."

Some of the environmental agents studied are known carcinogens, such as polycyclic hydrocarbons and sunlight. For the first time, the researchers also studied some of the individual chemicals found in tobacco smoke and identified which ones cause signatures similar to those found in smokers' lung cancer.

They also identified the fingerprints left behind by common chemotherapy drugs, some dietary chemicals and some present in diesel exhaust fumes. This study shows how human DNA is vulnerable to many agents in our surroundings.

Dr. Nik-Zainal illustrates potential uses of the catalog by referring to the case of Balkan endemic nephropathy (BEN), which is linked to dietary exposure to a plant chemical called aristolochic acid. The mutational signature of this chemical was verified in this study to be virtually identical to the signature found in the tumors of BEN patients. So, although this connection was first made before the current study, Dr. Nik-Zainal says it is an example of how one might use their catalog in future.

"Our reference library will allow doctors in future to identify those culprits responsible for causing cancer," adds Dr. Nik-Zainal. "Such information could be invaluable in helping inform measures to reduce people's exposure to potentially dangerous carcinogens."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Penile Cancer

Penile cancer or cancer of the penis often affects adult males. Penile cancer may be treated with surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Red meat consumption has long been suspected of contributing to cancer development. Find out how much red meat is too much.

Five Alarming Cancer Symptoms Men Shouldn't Ignore

Cancer symptoms may look like minor health issues, but cancer screening tests can help detect cancer early. Common cancers in men include prostate and lung cancer.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

What's New on Medindia

Healthy Treats for Last-Minute Party Guests

Fecal Transplants Help Reduce Autism Symptoms by Half

Honey: Health Benefits of the Golden Liquid
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive