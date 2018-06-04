medindia
Novel Drug-Delivery Method Could Help Treat Hearing Loss Effectively

by Rishika Gupta on  April 6, 2018 at 2:39 PM Drug News
A new drug approach could help repair damaged cells in the inner ear and thereby treat hearing loss more effectively compared to the previously used methods. The findings of this study are published in the Journal of Bioconjugate Chemistry.
The lab study demonstrates a novel way for a drug to zero in on damaged nerves and cells inside the ear. It's a potential remedy for a problem that afflicts two-thirds of people over 70 years and 17 percent of all adults in the United States.

"What's new here is we figured out how to deliver a drug into the inner ear so it actually stays put and does what it's supposed to do, and that's novel," said Charles E. McKenna, a corresponding author for the study and chemistry professor at USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. "Inside this part of the ear, there's fluid constantly flowing that would sweep dissolved drugs away, but our new approach addresses that problem. This is a first for hearing loss and the ear. It's also important because it may be adaptable for other drugs that need to be applied within the inner ear."

The paper was published April 4 in the journal Bioconjugate Chemistry. McKenna co-authored it with David Jung of Harvard Medical School, among others. It is the latest achievement in USC's priority program to advance biomedicine, including the recent launching of the USC Michelson Center for Convergent Bioscience.

The Michelson Center unites USC experts across disciplines to solve some of the most intractable research challenges related to health at the molecular level. The facility will house the new USC Center of Excellence in Drug Discovery, with McKenna as its director.

There are caveats. The research was conducted on animal tissues in a petri dish. It has not yet been tested in living animals or humans. Yet, the researchers are hopeful given the similarities of cells and mechanisms involved. McKenna says since the technique works in the laboratory, the findings provide "strong preliminary evidence" it could work in living creatures. They are already planning the next phase involving animals and hearing loss.

The study breaks new ground because researchers developed a novel drug-delivery method. Specifically, it targets the cochlea, a snail-like structure in the inner ear where sensitive cells convey sound to the brain.

Hearing loss occurs due to aging, working with noisy machines and too many loud concerts. Over time, hair-like sensory cells and bundles of neurons that transmit their vibrations break down, as do ribbon-like synapses, which connect the cells.

The researchers designed a molecule combining 7,8-dihydroxyflavone, which mimics a protein critical for development and function of the nervous system, and bisphosphonate, a type of drug that sticks to bones.

The pairing of the two delivered the breakthrough solution, the researchers said, as neurons responded to the molecule, regenerating synapses in mouse ear tissue that led to repair of the hair cells and neurons, which are essential to hearing.

"We're not saying it's a cure for hearing loss," McKenna said. "It's a proof of principle for a new approach that's extremely promising. It's an important step that offers a lot of hope."

Hearing loss is projected to increase as the U.S. population ages. Previous research has shown that hearing loss is expected to nearly double in 40 years. Damage to the inner ear can lead to "hidden hearing loss," which is difficulty hearing whispers and soft sounds, especially in noisy places. The new research gives hope to many hoping to avoid loss of hearing and quality of life.

Source: Eurekalert

Smoking is Associated with Hearing Loss - Quitting may Help

Smoking is Associated with Hearing Loss - Quitting may Help

Smoking is associated with increased risk of hearing loss, especially at the high frequency, in a dose-response manner. The excess risk of hearing loss associated with smoking disappears in a relatively short period after quitting.

New Insight into Drug-Induced Hearing Loss Prevention

New Insight into Drug-Induced Hearing Loss Prevention

Future free of ototoxicity can be made possible with better understanding of the occurrence, treatment and prevention of ototoxic drugs.

Former Cricketer Brett Lee Pitches for Mandatory Hearing Loss Screening for Newborns

Former Cricketer Brett Lee Pitches for Mandatory Hearing Loss Screening for Newborns

Former Australian cricket sensation Brett Lee said nearly 60% cases of hearing loss in children are preventable, emphasising the need to make the newborn screen test mandatory in India.

Poor Nutrition in Early Childhood can Lead to Hearing Loss Later

Poor Nutrition in Early Childhood can Lead to Hearing Loss Later

Acute and chronic forms of undernutrition in early childhood were associated with hearing impairment later in life.

Acoustic Neuroma

Acoustic Neuroma

Acoustic neuroma is a benign intercranial tumor involving the myelin-forming Schwann cells of the vestibular portion of the 8th cranial nerve in the peripheral nervous system

Alport Syndrome

Alport Syndrome

Hereditary Nephritis, more commonly known as Alport Syndrome, is a genetic condition that is characterized by kidney disease, eye abnormalities and hearing loss.

Audiometry

Audiometry

Audiometry or the hearing test helps to determine the ability of a person to hear various sounds and consequently identify the location of damage in a person with diminished hearing sensitivity.

Hearing Aids

Hearing Aids

Hearing aid is an electronic device that helps people with hearing loss to hear more and communicate more effectively. Only 1 out of 5 people benefit from a hearing aid.

Hearing Tests in Newborns

Hearing Tests in Newborns

Ideally, screening tests for hearing loss should be conducted before the infant is 1 month of age.

Meniere’s Disease

Meniere’s Disease

Meniere’s disease is a condition of unknown cause in which the patient experiences symptoms of vertigo, hearing loss, tinnitus and a feeling of fullness in the ears.

Presbycusis

Presbycusis

Presbycusis (age related hearing loss) is the gradual loss of hearing that occurs as people get older. Presbycusis involves progressive sensorineural hearing loss.

Tinnitus

Tinnitus

Tinnitus is the perception of ringing, hissing, or other sound within the ears when no corresponding external sound is present.

Usher Syndrome

Usher Syndrome

Usher syndrome is a rare genetic disease which is the leading cause of deaf-blindness in humans.

